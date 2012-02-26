LG Optimus 4X HD pictures and hands-on

LG's new flagship handset is the LG Optimus 4X HD and we've managed to grab a quick hands-on with the new super-phone ahead of a full review nearer the official launch in the UK.

It is fast. That's the short verdict of the new Ice Cream Sandwich-powered phone from the Korean company. If we were to use other words, they would be thin, crisp and large.

But you haven't just come here to read single words. We know you, we know that you want details. So let's start with the design.

The 4.7-inch IPS screen dominates proceedings, so much so that there is hardly any room for the touch-sensitive buttons at the bottom - and certainly not much space for a bezel around the sides and the top. That's great because, while you get a massive screen, you don't get a massive phone, and if you are a fan of the LG televisions, specifically the top-of-the-range bezel-less models, you'll love this phone too.

Adopting LG's new design ethos, the sides have got a ribbed feel to them (An LG spokesperson tried to imply there was something Rolex about it, but we would go more for zipped) and at just 8.9mm thick this will comfortably slip into your pocket even though the screen is so large.

Get past the design and good build quality and you get to the fast quad-core 1.5GHz Tegra 3 processor from Nvidia powering it all. That meant games loaded quickly, menus swished, and things zipped along very nicely in our play. We aren't sure why you would need it, but it also means you can zoom into video while it's playing.

A big battery should mean the phone lasts longer than 10 minutes, while an 8-megapixel camera around the back means you'll be guaranteed good shots - the camera was quick and nimble in focusing and capturing in our play on the LG stand.

The LG Optimus 4X HD will be available in the UK shortly we've been told by LG.