LG Optimus 3D Max pictures and hands-on

LG continues to invest in 3D phones with the launch of the follow up to the LG Optimus 3D - the LG Optimus 3D Max - and we've already managed to bag a hands-on with the new phone at a behind-closed-doors event at Mobile World Congress.

First impressions, before we get you a full review, is that the new phone is considerably slimmer than the Optimus 3D from last year.

Also noticeable straight away is that while the phone boasts 3D capabilities, from the design they very much take a back seat, whether it is the dual-lens setup on the back of the device - now almost flush with the design - or the small 3D button to launch the 3D area of the phone.

To be released in South Korea first, through SK Telecom, the Max comes with 4.3-inch autostereoscopic (glasses-free) LCD touch screen, a rear-mounted 5-megapixel camera with dual lenses (for 3D capture), VGA camera on the front, 1.2GHz dual-core processor, and NFC.

It will feature 16GB of on-board storage. The battery is of the 1520 mAh variety. In an interesting move,the phone comes with only Android 2.3 rather than Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.

What's different with the Optimus 3D Max to the Optimus 3D, is that it will also come with the ability to turn any game 3D, regardless of whether it has been developed in 3D or not. Called the 3D Game Converter, In action this looks great and it means that you get the 3D experience - whether the developers wanted it or not.

The new LG Optimus 3D Max is expected in the UK in the near future. We wll have a full review of the new phone in the coming months.