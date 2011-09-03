LG Optimus Sol pictures and hands-on

LG's newly announced light-flighting handset, the LG Optimus Sol, made an appearance over in Germany at IFA and Pocket-lint was on hand to get our grubby paws all over it.

The handset, which was announced back in August (and will also go by the slightly duller LG-E730 name), runs Android 2.3.4 and boats a 3.8-inch, 400x840, Ultra AMOLED screen all in a chassis that is 9.8mm thick.

According to LG, the new and improved Ultra AMOLED display has a two-fold advanced reflection rate compared to standard AMOLED displays, that reduces image quality degradation making it easier to see in bright conditions.

Under the bagillion lights and neon signs that make up the Messe Berlin during IFA week, it seemed to hold up quite well, although it didn't like the flash of our camera.

The Sol packs a 1GHz processor, a 5-megapixel camera that comes with auto-shuttering, auto-focusing and shot-to-shot, as well as DLNA connectivity and Wi-Fi Direct. It also makes use of an idle-based power management system that boosts battery life by 20 to 30 per cent.

If we're honest, the Sol isn't the nicest looking LG handset to be announced lately. It's a tad plasticy and feels a bit cheap - although we didn't notice anything wrong with the performance.

The LG Optimus Sol will be introduced in Europe this month and will be available in black, titan and white. No price details yet.