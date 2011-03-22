LG goes official with the T-Mobile G2x, we go hands on

We knew it was coming as we spied LG's CTIA stand being set up and now it's official. Yep, that's right the LG Optimus 2X has landed in the US of A, under T-Mobile's banner and sporting the name G2x.

The G2x, is like for like of its Optimus 2X brother, so that means Nvidia Tegra 2, a dual-core processor clocked at 1GHz, a 4-inch capacitive touchscreen, 16M colours at 480x800 pixels, 1080p HD video capture and playback, a HDMI port, an 8-megapixel camera on the back, a 1.3-megapixel on on the front and DLNA connectivity.

It's Android 2.2 for now (2.3 should be coming soon though) and the T-Mobile G2x will also come pre-loaded with the Tegra Zone, Need for Speed Shift HD, DTS Ultra Mobile, T-Mobile TV, the Zinio ereader and T-Mobile video chat powered by Qik.

"The move into dual core technology is the next big leap forward in mobile technology creating a new superphone segment," said Tim O'Brien, vice president of marketing, LG Mobile Phones.

"These super-powered processors will allow both developers and users to utilize the unmatched speed and power in multitasking, multimedia and functionality never before realised in a mobile handset."

The T-Mobile G2x with Google is expected to be available later this spring at T-Mobile retail stores in the US.

