What the world needs now is a selfie flash, and Lenovo made one (hands-on)

Lenovo has only gone and released a selfie flash. It's called the Lenovo Vibe Xtension Selfie Flash and it's just been announced at CES 2015.

For those fashionistas out there you'll be glad to discover it's a ring flash, so if your selfie isn't completely over exposed, you'll hopefully get that pretty ring reflected in your eyes, like all the best music videos.

The Vibe Xtension Selfie Flash plugs in to the 3.5mm headphone socket of the company's new Vibe X2 Pro smartphone, designed to give you better lighting and perfect shutter sync.

The flash itself needs to be independently charged, with enough charge to give you 100 selfies from the 80mAh battery, which should be more than enough for even the most die-hard selfie king.

It contains eight diffused LEDs to give you illumination and it weighs just 10g, so you can easily slip it into your pocket and carry it around waiting for that perfect picture moment.

Oh yes, you'll also need the Lenovo Vibe X2 Pro smartphone to be able to use it, but we're sure it won't be long before there's a universally compatible alternative.

In the flesh and we have to embarrassingly say it works very well.