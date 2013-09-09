Lenovo Vibe X pictures and hands-on

A slim little number was announced by Lenovo at IFA 2013: the Vibe X smartphone, weighing just 121g. It is made from polycarbonate and when we picked it up and had a play, we found it was light and comfortable to hold.

The rounded edges give it a good feel and the black and silver finish brings an element of class. We also liked the 6.9mm slimness of it and felt it added to the ease of holding it comfortably. We compared it with the HTC One we had in our pocket and the slimness was quite apparent.

The 5-inch display sports a 1920 x 1080 resolution with a 440ppi. Lenovo calls this a 20/20 Display, which it basically uses in the same way that Apple uses the term Retina display. It was sharp and clear, displaying bold, bright colours - and we have to say, we were impressed.

Inside, it packs a 2000mAh battery and a quad-core 1.5GHz MTK processor with 2GB of RAM, both downgrades compared to some other smartphones available on the market, but it can be forgiven when you take into account its slim body.

It runs on Android 4.2 and comes with 16GB of internal storage, but has no microSD slot for expansion.

Perhaps its most redeeming featuring, aside from the thinness, is the 5-megapixel front camera and 13-megapixel rear camera. Many smartphones feature 2-megapixels on the front and so the Vibe X would seem a good choice for the "selfie" uploader. We had a little play with the camera and the images seemed to be good, but it was not long after our time with the Sony Xperia Z1 so it had a lot to live up to.

The Lenovo Vibe X will be available in China from October, along with other countries that have Lenovo smartphones later in the year, which unfortunately doesn't include the UK.