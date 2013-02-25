Lenovo IdeaPhone K900 pictures and hands-on

We only managed to lay eyes on the Lenovo K900 at CES, but at MWC we've even managed to go one better and get our hands on the new phone.

With no planned launch date and no promise of it making it to the UK, according to the company representative we talked to while demoing the device, the new phone is still a bit of a proof of concept.

Still that doesn't mean it doesn't work, although you'll have to have hands the sizes of a giant's to use this 5.5-inch IdeaPhone K900.

At 5.5-inches it is almost tablet size and certainly feels a lot bigger than the Sony Xperia Z that we've currently got in the office for review.

The reason for wanting such a giant screen is that you'll be able to watch 1080p video (read movies) on the screen with no problem, ditching the need for a separate tablet, if you can get the device in your skinny jeans.

Get past the screen size and you'll also notice a lack of girth. The Lenovo IdeaPhone K900 measures a incredibly thin 6.9mm in thickness and to be able to achieve that without becoming too bendy, the whole phone is cased in metal. Shiny metal. That helps the Intel Inside logo stand out, but unlike our first impressions from CES the phone isn't as plasticky as we first thought.

In practice and the 2.0GHz Intel Atom Processor-based K900 is plenty powerful to do the job, although we have to add that our time was brief with the phone so we aren't ready yet to put a full verdict on the performance. That will come later when we get one in the office for a review.

Likely to be too big and cumbersome for most, this is still very much a proof of concept rather than your next phone. Still, we we'll hold off telling you whether or not you should start saving when we've had more time with the device.