Huawei P20 initial review: Every inch the flagship alternative

Huawei is making a statement with two flagship phones, sticking to the big-little pairing that's now a trend. Like Samsung, the larger P20 Pro model gets an additional zoom camera, but otherwise the Huawei P20 models are pretty much the same.

With phones constantly expanding, the Huawei P20 doesn't quite slot into a space to rival the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact, but it's a smaller, normal, option for those who aren't interesting in diving into the P20 Pro space - with its additional RAM, larger OLED screen and huge battery.

So is this a phone that just sits in the shadow of its bigger brother?

Glass back in a range of colours

IP53 waterproofing

7.65mm thick

Notch display design

To say that the Huawei P20 looks like the iPhone X is far too easy. It borrows the same general aesthetics, and this is nothing new for Huawei: it has often compared and contrasted with Apple on its mission to make a flagship smartphone.

But the design has never been as similar as it is in the Huawei P20. The first thing is the notch design to the display. With FullView (as Huawei calls it) displays becoming the norm, there are only two practical ways to deal with housing physical elements on the front of the phone. You either stick them in the bezel - as the Mate 10 Pro did - or stick them in a notch as Apple did - or just remove them - which many have.

Talking to companies at Mobile World Congress, the general message from customers is that the notch isn't a bad thing. Smartphone fans might disagree, with Android fans not wanting to adopt something that's so definitively Apple, but notches are in - with Android support coming in Android P.

Flip over the Huawei P20 and there's a familiar-looking camera design, with the dual-lens Leica camera in a raised corner bump.

But there the Apple comparisons really end. The look is a little more interesting, we feel, with a range of colours including a graduated Twilight, that shifts from blue to purple. It's unique and eye-catching and difficult not to like.

The feel of this phone is one of quality, however. The IP53 rating might not give it top-level waterproofing, but there's a high level of fit and finish in this new Huawei phone. Is it the highest quality Huawei phone so far? It might just be. At 7.65mm thick, it's still plenty thin, however.

There's also a fingerprint scanner on the front of the phone.

5.8-inch LCD, 2240 x 1080 pixels, 428ppi

18.7:9 aspect

Notch can be hidden

So let's stick to the display. It's a 5.8-inch LCD display with an 18.7:9 aspect which dominates the front of the phone. The larger 6.1-inch P20 Pro gets an OLED panel rather than LCD, which is one of the points of difference between the two new devices.

First impressions of the display are good, however. Comparing the two side-by-side, we found the LCD of the Huawei P20 to be a little more natural, with brighter and whiter whites. It's a cooler display overall in terms of colour temperature, but there are tuning options to tailor the look to your preference.

Huawei hasn't stepped up the resolution to compete with rivals Samsung, instead it's sticking to Full HD+ - or 2240 x 1080 pixels. On the spec sheet Samsung might win points, but bear in mind that Samsung defaults to Full HD+ on the Galaxy S9 anyway, the aim being to save battery.

So, it's a lower resolution, but we don't think that's the huge deal in day-to-day usage. It certainly looks good, with no dramatic off-axis colour shift or dimming when viewing from angles.

As for the notch, Huawei gives you the option to hide it if you don't want it - just go into the settings and you can hide it by flanking it with black bars either side. If you don't like the notch, you don't have to have it.

HiSilicon 970, 4GB RAM

128GB storage with no microSD

USB Type-C no 3.5mm

3400mAh battery no fast charging

The Huawei P20 gets the same core hardware as the P20 Pro, which is the same as was found in the Mate 10 Pro. That’s the Kirin 970 from Huawei's own silicon manufacturer and we've found it to be plenty powerful, with a leaning towards AI optimisation as all the latest chipsets offer. On the P20 there's 4GB of RAM.

The storage is a generous 128GB, but in a less generous move, there's no microSD card, so no simple expansion of this capacity.

There's also no 3.5mm headphone socket, so you'll have to use Bluetooth headphones or the USB Type-C. That USB will fast charge the big battery though.

With a capacity of 3400mAh, the P20 has the same capacity as the Samsung Galaxy S9+. That's pretty big for a device of this size (the P20 Pro gets 4000mAh which is huge). Battery has become a strong point for Huawei, with big batteries working with software to deliver some great endurance - we have high hopes for the Huawei P20 in this area.

Of course, we can't test the stamina or the overall performance until we have a retail unit, but we will be updating and bringing you a full Huawei P20 review as soon as we can.

12-megapixel RGB sensor f/1.8

20-megapixel monochrome sensor f/1.6

1.55µm pixel size

24-megapixel front-facing camera

With the promise of a renaissance in the camera, the Huawei P20 doesn't see as much camera love as the larger P20 Pro does. The bigger device has a different RGB camera (40-megapixels) as well as an 8-megapixel 3x zoom camera in a triple camera system.

So in some ways the Huawei P20 is rather less of a renaissance, but there's still a lot happening here. Gunning for low-light supremacy there are those big 1.55µm pixels, but the aim here it still to give you a better quality photo using data from both sensors. Having two sensors also enables more data for a depth map - essential for things like portrait modes and bokeh style photos, as well as that Leica style monochrome shot if you want it.

With an emphasis on AI, Huawei's idea is that the camera is smarter and can identify what you're doing and help that happen. There are 19 modes that can recognise the scene and give you the best options for that subject, as well as colour temperature sensor that should give you great white balance results.

We haven’t had the chance to test this camera setup to the full, but we're expecting results like the Mate 10 Pro. That was a camera that impressed us, so there's high hopes for the P20 - of not quite as lofty as those ambitions of the P20 Pro.

We have tested some of the P20 Pro features however and the low light and 960fps slow-motion capture are certainly impressive. Comparing the Huawei P20 Pro to the Samsung Galaxy S9+, Huawei was able to get results in slow motion that Samsung couldn't. However, this is anecdotal at the moment and we have a lot of testing to do on the Huawei P20 to fully test the camera performance.