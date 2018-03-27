Huawei P20 Pro initial review: Shooting for the camera phone crown

Huawei has skipped from P10 to P20 for the nomenclature of its new phones. When asked, the company confirmed to us that this was because it was a huge jump forward, rather than just an incremental step.

The timing couldn't be more apt: with Samsung's Galaxy S9 being technically brilliant but unquestionably incremental, there's no better time for Huawei to launch its most ambitious phone ever.

That phone is the Huawei P20 Pro.

Glass rear with plenty of unique colours

IP67 waterproofing, 7.8mm thick

Front fingerprint scanner

No 3.5mm headphone socket

The Huawei P20 Pro is hugely glossy with its new glass rear panel, sporting a range of interesting colours than have depth and sophistication to them. The star of the show is Twilight, a graduated blue-purple colour, with the sort of iridescence that you might have once found on an HTC phone.

This is a quality handset, with a construction that feels solid and backed up by IP67 waterproofing, with smooth curves for a sense of cohesion that's not always found in Huawei devices. We think it's Huawei's highest quality phone yet.

But what you're likely to see is the iPhone X, with Huawei choosing to adopt to the display notch and the rear camera bump, with a layout that's oh so similar to Apple.

There's nothing new in that: Huawei has long looked at the iPhone both for inspiration and as a point of competition. Each Huawei phone is pronounced as slimmer than its Apple rival, more accomplished in the camera than its Apple rival and longer lasting than its Apple rival. But the design has never been so close.

Is this a case of copycat design? It would be naïve to blithely dismiss that accusation: Huawei said it looked to fine art for inspiration and we can't help feeling that they only got as far as the Gallery of Cupertino.

Does that matter? In many ways it doesn't, because the Huawei P20 Pro seems to take that iPhone design and evolve it: the colours and finishes are more interesting, you can choose to turn the notch off if you don't want it and there's still a fingerprint scanner on the front. In a courageous move, the 3.5mm headphone socket has also been sacrificed, which is a downside.

6.1-inch 18.7: 9 OLED display

Full HD+, 2240 x 1080 pixels

Notch or no notch, you decide

Huawei calls this a FullView display, landing here with an 18.7:9 aspect and pushing back against the bezels. There's a small bezel toward the bottom where the fingerprint scanner sits, while the top has a narrow notch to accommodate the speaker and front camera.

The feeling from large trade shows like Mobile World Congress is that people want the notch - it's seen as a good solution. While many will credit Apple for popularising the notch, it was really Essential who went there first - not that Essential had big enough market exposure to really sway public opinion.

Huawei, however, give you the option to turn off the notch and flank it with black so it's pretty much invisible. That's something that Apple has expressly forbidden and from the time we've spent with the Huawei P20 Pro, it's clear that some apps accept the notch and some ignore it. Still, it's your choice to notch or not.

The display itself is a 6.1-inch panel with a Full HD+ resolution, working out to 2240 x 1080 pixels, or 407ppi. That's not hugely high and many will point out that Samsung steps up to Quad HD+ for much more detail. However - Samsung reverts to Full HD+ by default to save battery - so in typical use, the resolution is likely to be just fine.

The display looks nice and vibrant from what we've seen so far - although a final judgement will come in a full Huawei P20 Pro review closer to launch - but this display doesn’t seem to be quite as bright as Samsung's. It's a little on the warm side by default, but Huawei does give you options to tune it to your preference.

Importantly, there doesn't appear to be dramatic colour shifts and the viewing angles are pretty good from what we've seen.

HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset, 6GB RAM

128GB storage but no microSD

4000mAh battery with fast charging

Sitting at the heart of the Huawei P20 Pro is the Kirin 970 as found in the Mate 10 Pro. We enjoyed that experience and found it to be plenty powerful, so we expect great performance from the P20 Pro. There's 6GB of RAM giving this phone a boost over the 4GB you'll find in the smaller non-Pro P20.

There's 128GB of storage as standard, but that generous provision is because there's no microSD card on this phone. That's a bit of a blow when many rivals do offer the convenience of expansion.

Many of Huawei's recent devices have been rather good with the battery and there's a lot of hope for the Huawei P20 Pro. Naturally we've not had the chance to test it yet, but with 4000mAh capacity and a reputation for efficient - if sometimes a little aggressive - software management for battery life, we're hoping for bit things.

There's fast charging too, as you might expect.

40MP RGB camera + 20MP monochrome camera

8MP telephoto camera

24MP selfie camera

Everything we've said so far is really a precursor to arriving at the camera. The camera was the tease, the camera is the sell and the camera is focus of attention. You can kiss goodbye to double cameras too, as the P20 Pro gets a triple Leica system.

It essentially takes the principle of Huawei's previous dual cameras with a dedicated RGB sensor and a monochrome sensor - aiming to give you better quality photos - and adds a telephoto camera into the mix. Basically, Huawei is trying to do everything.

In some ways it's a technical novelty, in others it might seem like overkill: essentially, you're getting the same functions as many dual camera systems - from Apple or Samsung - for example, just extended a little to give you 3x optical zoom rather than 2x. The zoom offers OIS too, to try to keep it steady.

First impressions of the camera are actually very strong. We've tested some functions - like the low light shooting leveraging an AI-assisted stabilisation system - and got some great results. Huawei claims you can take shots up to 8 seconds without a tripod and we can tell there's something happening - but we do need to spend more time testing it.

We've also tested the 960fps super slow-motion. This is at 720p - matching the Samsung Galaxy S9 - but we've already seen that Huawei can make this work in lower light conditions where the Samsung basically captures a noisy mush. Samsung is good in low light, but there's a chance that Huawei is going to be better.

1/8 Pocket-lint

With all the talk of AI, Huawei is pouring this into the camera, which will use automatic scene recognition to give you the best result, with a collection of 19 different modes. If it sees a face, it will default to portrait mode, if it recognises food, it defaults to food mode. Alas you can turn it off and just take photos normally, or switch to pro mode for complete control.

What we've not been able to test is the absolute quality of this camera. There's a 40-megapixel main colour sensor and while this facilitates the hybrid 5x zoom through sensor cropping, we're yet to have the chance to examine just how good it is in normal daily shooting situations.

Aiming to keep everything in balance is a colour temperature sensor that should iron out white balance issues - something that plagues the Google Pixel phones - and with laser autofocusing, there's pretty much everything you can think of on this camera - except a super wide angle lens.

Oh, and there's a 24-megapixel camera on the front for your selfies, with beauty mode and a whole lot more.