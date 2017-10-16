Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10 in pictures: Is the designer handset really worth €1395?

When Porsche Design revealed its design special of the Huawei Mate 9 back in 2016, it was a handset that stood head and shoulders above the standard Huawei model in design terms - and the phone we wish that Huawei had made for all its customers.

Which, given the channel of time, is what we eventually got: the Huawei Mate 9 Pro was an exciting device to rival the Samsung Galaxy S7. Only, it never came to the UK. Cue sad face.

Which is all positive pre-amble for the next-step device, the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10. Only, for this second-time-around device, the Porsche Design version isn't dramatically different to the Mate 10 Pro.

Not that we're entirely deflated about it. The PD version certainly looks the part, as you can see from our pictures, it just depends whether the extra €595 it costs over the Huawei Mate 10 Pro seems like it's worth it.

In addition to the 256GB on-board storage, the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10 brings a "diamond black" colour, which is very shiny indeed. Just like the Mate 10 models, it's a total fingerprint magnet, however, so it'll end up smeared with grease in no time at all.

Huawei CEO, Richard Yu, described the PD phone as having a "handcrafted ceramic look", despite the rear being all glass.

The Porsche Design model also ditches the signature horizontal stripe found intersecting the dual rear cameras on the Mate 10 (and Pro), instead opting for a vertical stripe (made up of a series of lines), complete with "PD" logo embedded within.

To the front the Porsche Design model also emblazons the company logo across the bottom, which is visible when catching light at the right angle. Huawei's written-out logo has been relegated to the rear of the device.

So while we were enthralled about the doors opened by the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 9, for the PD Huawei Mate 10 the difference is slight compared to the Mate 10 Pro - to the point that we'd save the €600 price differential and put it in our pocket as savings for next year's inevitable next-step handset...