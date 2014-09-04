Huawei Ascend G620S hands-on: 5-inches of SGS5-alike on a budget

Among the updates launched by Huawei at IFA 2014 is the Ascend G620S and we can't help thinking it's sought some inspiration from the Samsung Galaxy handsets.

From the front - especially in white - the Ascend G620S looks like a Galaxy device. The chromed edge trim around the display, speaker grille on the front, and the speaker opening on the rear all have a distinctly Samsung flavour about them.

In the hand the Ascend G620S feels solid enough, with curved rear edges making it comfortable enough to hold, despite its 5-inch display.

That 5-inch display lacks some resolution to compete with the top devices at this size. With a 1280 x 720 pixel resolution, 294ppi, it isn't as sharp as the likes of the HTC One M8 or SGS5, but it copes well enough with most content and looked bright and punchy with colours from the limited time we had with it.

Under the skin there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 401 quad-core chipset, clocked at 1.2GHz. This is the latest 64-bit processor from Qualcomm, and judging by how well devices on the previous generation of chip handled, the Ascend G620S should be a reasonable performer.

There wasn't the time - and the device was pre-production - to fully put the G620S through its paces, so we can't make any assessment of performance yet.

There's a modest 8GB of internal storage, but you can expand this via microSD up to 32GB. There's an 8-megapixel camera around the rear and 2-megapixel camera on the front.

The Huawei Ascend G620S launches on Android 4.4 KitKat with the company's Emotion UI. Adding a boost to the sound offering is DTS virtual surround, so this might be an obvious choice for movie fans.

The 2000mAh battery sounds like it could be a little on the light side for a device of this size, but obviously we couldn't put it to the test in the time we spent with it.

The Huawei Ascend G620S is due to launch in late October and should cost somewhere around £150-200.