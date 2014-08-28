Huawei Ascend P7 Arsenal Edition: Hands-on the Gooner phone

Gooners rejoice! There's now a smartphone just for you: the Huawei Ascend P7 Arsenal Edition. We got our hands on one and thought we'd share the love.

This special edition has been created as Huawei is the official global smartphone partner of Arsenal. The deal was announced in January 2014 and extends until the end of the 2015/16 season.

The Ascend P7 is Huawei's flagship smartphone. It's one of the slimmest phones on the market and has been available in the UK since May, but the Arsenal Edition is only just about to become available.

The Arsenal Edition, however, is emblazoned with the Arsenal crest on the back. It's not just stuck on the surface, this isn't going to rub off in a couple of weeks. It's ingrained, like the holographic flecks that bring some shimmer to the back of the phone.

It's inside where you'll find most of the Arsenal takeover however, aside from the box, of course. There's an Arsenal theme applied to Huawei's Emotion UI, changing the icons to make everything Arsenal orientated.

The messaging app icon incorporates a stadium, for example. Huawei has also ditched the normal Android clock to give you the iconic stadium clock, so you can have that on your home screen instead.

There's wallpapers, as well a range of preinstalled apps, like BBC iPlayer, FIFA14 and the Yakatak app.

Aside from the Arsenalisation of the phone, it runs on Android 4.4 KitKat, compatible with all the latest apps and services available on Google Android.

The slim design feels good in the hand and detailings like the metal button add a touch of quality. The P7 is just 6.5mm thick, slimmer than the iPhone.

On the front there's a 5-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution display which looks great, and there's a powerful 1.8GHz quad-core chipset, with 2GB of RAM, at the heart. You get 16GB of internal storage, with the option to expand this by up to 32GB using microSD.

There's a pair of great cameras on this phone too, with a 13-megapixel camera on the rear and 8-megapixel on the front. That means you can take great shots in either direction.

READ: Huawei Ascend P7 review

When we reviewed the Huawei Ascend P7 we found it a great device overall. If you're wondering whether to jump in and buy one, be sure to read our full review first.

The Huawei Ascend P7 Arsenal Edition will be shipping from 2 September. Head over to the Pocket-lint Phone Store to check out the best deals on the Arsenal phone, it's available from £26 a month and you get a free Huawei B1 TalkBand with it, worth £99.