Huawei Ascend D quad pictures and hands-on

There's a lot of "world's this" and "world's that" chatter coming out of the mouth of Chinese company Huawei over at MWC 2012.

If it isn't busy foaming at the mouth, telling all and sundry that it has the "world's first quad-core tablet", it means that it has continued its rant into the realms of "world's highest screen resolution" for the same device: the Huawei MediaPad 10 FHD.

And with it's new flagship phone, the Huawei Ascend D quad, the world's best boast comes our way because of its apparent speed. Huawei claims that it is "the world's fastest smartphone".

We certainly won't argue that it's bloomin' quick, although our 10 minutes with the device over in Barcelona at the big mobile expo is obviously not enough time to give you a comprehensive opinion. What we can say is it smashed through the tasks we set it like a rabid gorilla would the contents of a china shop.

That speed comes by way of Huawei's own K3V2 processor, clocked at 1.2/1.5GHz.

And it looks quite nice too. While not quite as skinny as the Huawei Ascend P1 S that we saw at CES ("world's slimmest") it's not exactly a chunky-monkey either as it measures 8.9mm thin.

It has a sharp-looking 4.5-inch 1280 x 720 pixel resolution display, with a 32-bit true colour graphic processor. It delivers a pixel density of 330ppi and looks every bit as impressive as that sounds.

OS-wise, it's Android Ice Cream Sandwich (4.0.3) and there is an 8-megapixel BSI rear-facing camera, a 1.3 megapixel front-facing camera and it can shoot 1080p Full HD video.

The Ascend D quad will be available in China, Australia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North and South America, and the Middle East in Q2 2012. Expect a full review around then.