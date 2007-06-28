HTC P3350 smartphone
Price when reviewed:
Price dependant on contract
Quick verdict
Take away that GPS functionality and you are left with a just another smartphoneRead full verdict
For
- Wi-Fi
Against
- No GPS like the P3300
- Multimedia focus average
Virtually identical to the P3300, The HTC P3350 smartphone focuses more on the multimedia functionality in its offering rather than Satnav support, but is it worth the bother? We get phoning to find out.
On the surface the two devices do look slightly different, the P3350 sports a black and sliver design over the gun metal offering of the P3300 and like the P3300 although the majority of tasks are done via the touchscreen, that hasn't stopped HTC offering some hard buttons for quick access. Here you'll find the usual answer and reject buttons, Internet Explorer option and menu features.
So what's new and what's missing. Well, as we've already said those hoping to avoid getting lost should stop reading now, for the P3350 doesn't feature a GPS receiver in its bowls.
What it does have however in its place is an Audio Manager and Audio Booster. Audio Manager is a dedicated interface that allows you to have control over your video and music content while the audio booster is a 10-band equalizer range. Gee-whizz.
In keeping with the multimedia remit, the phone also supports Stereo Bluetooth support.
Inside and the tech specs are the same. It's the same processor for both devices; a TI OMAP 850 running at 200MHz with 128MB ROM and 64MB RAM. The same 2.8-inch 64K color screen. The same Tri-band connectivity and the same support for Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g. Even the camera and the microSD card are the same.
Verdict
We loved the HTC P3300 mainly because of the inclusion of the GPS functionality and that it was a silm device that offered plenty.
Take away that GPS functionality and you are left with a just another smartphone that has a focus on multimedia, something lets face it you aren't, as a business user, really that fussed about.
If its multimedia you want there are plenty of other makes that will do it for you better, and therefore out of the two - ie the P3300 and the P3350, it would have to be the P3300 every time.
