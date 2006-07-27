HTC TyTN 3G smartphone

HTC has created it's first own brand phone, breaking away from supporting T-Mobile O2. The company has started its re-branding efforts with two new phones; the TyTN and the MTeoR, but, do we need yet another BlackBerry wannabe? We find out.



The flagship of the two models is the tri-band 3G Windows Mobile Pocket PC [TyTN] a PDA that features Windows Mobile 5.0, Wi-Fi connectivity, 3G and Bluetooth alongside a qwerty keyboard and 2.8-inch touchscreen display.



The new model also includes two digital cameras for video calling with one of them being a 2 megapixel camera with macro mode.



Available in black and silver, the TyTN looks like T-Mobile MDA Vario, but features the specs of the operators MDA Pro handset.



And its here that the TyTn shows it's winning hand, by melding the two models together. Now you have the functionality of 3G (HTC tell us it is also HSPDA and Edge ready) with a QWERTY keyboard and Microsoft Windows Mobile 5 functionality. If you're only ever going to be typing long emails or checking the odd spreadsheet then this certainly saves having to drag the laptop with your on your journey.



In practice and the TyTN is not only very easy to use, but also comes with a number of nifty features. Examples include automatic rotation of the screen when you change from portrait to landscape to use the keyboard, and dedicated buttons for virtually everything from using the phones web browser (Internet Explorer) to making a video call or checking your connectivity status.



Slide the unit open and it reveals that QWERTY keyboard. Although not the entire width of the unit (the sliding runners have to go somewhere) the keyboard is easy to use with plenty of shortcuts available via extra function keys. Keys are rounded enough to be separate from each other, but certainly bigger than those found on the Treo or the BlackBerry. In short, as long as you can type with your thumbs you should be fine.



Inside and the speed of the unit is fairly zippy (it runs a 400Mhz processor) and certainly better than the company's previous MDA outing.



The TyTN offers 128MB ROM and 64MB RAM and you can expand it further via a Micro SD card. It's a shame a standard SD Card slot wasn't available - for viewing images straight out of a camera for example, but then the TyTN packs so much into such a small unit (112.5mm (L) x 58mm (W) x 21.95mm (T)) that this omission can be forgiven.

Verdict Where the TyTN succeeds is in its connectivity options. The inclusion of Wireless, 3G, Edge and even the new HSPDA standard means there is bound to be some connection on offer wherever you are in the world. Combine this with an easy to use keyboard, a large screen and Microsoft Windows Mobile 5 (it’s the OS that now features push email) and we struggle to find faults with the device.



If you are a road warrior and fed up of lugging your laptop with you wherever you go, this might just be the solution.