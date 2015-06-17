  1. Home
HTC One M9 Ink hands-on: We've come a long way since the HTC Tattoo

|
HTC has teamed up with Jourdan Dunn to create a body art inspired, limited edition of the HTC One M9.

Dunn is known as a fashion icon and supermodel - something that the HTC One also aspires to - and has worked with artist Cally-Jo to come up with the one-off design.

There will be a limited number of the M9 Ink handsets available, if you want a One that's a little more personalised.

Otherwise, this HTC handset is the same as the regular model, with that precision machined metal body, 5-inch full HD display and powerful innards.

It will come in a special presentation box. Those interested will be able to register their interest over on htc.com/uk. 

Fans of HTC might remember, however, that this isn't first ink-inspired handset that HTC has released. In 2009 the company launched the HTC Tattoo, it had a tiny 2.8-inch display, it ran Android Donut and came with HTC Sense.

READ: HTC One M9 review

