The One you can buy: HTC One Gold pictures and hands-on

We've previously seen a gold HTC One as part of a very limited run specifically created for winners at the MOBO Awards in the UK, but now the Taiwanese company is to bring a more widely available model to the UK and Europe and we've tracked one down at CES to see what it looks like.

Although it won't be covered in 18ct gold, like its MOBO-exclusive stablemate, the HTC One gold will come with a gold-coloured front and back that's perhaps more akin to a champagne gold colour - it's certainly less "blingy".

The phone will join the existing silver, black, blue and red variants on the market, extending the lifespan of the company's flagship handset until its replacement comes along next year - possibly in the spring and rumoured to be the HTC M8 that has been leaked here and there.

The gold HTC One will feature the exact same specifications as the much-loved original, with a quad-core 1.7GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor, 2GB of RAM, 4G-compatibility, HTC BoomSound speakers and HTC UltraPixel camera.

Retailers, networks and pricing will be announced soon. As for the finish, we like it a lot. It's a lot more subtle than the shiny Mobo gold version, yet has a stronger gold hue to it than the iPhone 5S. What do you think?