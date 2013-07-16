HTC One Glamour Red pictures and hands-on

How do you make the hottest phone hotter? You paint it red, that's how. Today we got our hands on the HTC One in "Glamour Red", one of several special coloured editions that we told you would be coming.

In the UK, the red HTC One is an exclusive to Phones 4u, fitting the livery of that retailer. It's available to buy now, and you can pick it up free on a £37 a month contract.

There's little else to say about the crimson-hued version of this handset. It offers the same Android 4.2.2 experience (recently upgraded) along with HTC Sense 5, which is HTC's latest and greatest customisation of Android.

Sitting at the heart is a 1.7GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 chipset, you've got LTE packed in, 32GB of internal memory, but all the attention should go to the display.

The 4.7-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution display is an absolute cracker, with enough brightness to cut through sunny days, great viewing angles and plenty of punch to colours.

The HTC One is snappy and responsive, a well-executed handset that deserves the plaudits it receives. We currently rate it as the best smartphone of 2013 and this refresh in red certainly adds to the black and silver versions on offer.

Check out our gallery below, along with comparisons to the silver version. If you need the Glamour Red HTC One in your life, you can get it from Phones 4u.

