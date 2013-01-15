HTC One SV pictures and hands-on

The HTC One SV has just landed on EE in the UK, bringing with it a more affordable way to get access to an HTC device with superfast data, as you can get this handset for free when you take out a contract.

HTC's other handset on EE is the HTC One XL and this device carries some of the same hallmarks of HTC design - like the micro-drilled speaker grill on the rear, and the capacitive touch controls beneath the display - but it lacks the unibody design that HTC's top devices exhibit.

Instead you have a more conventional design, with a plastic backplate that pops off to give access to the internals. Some might actually prefer this approach - the same as taken by Samsung in the Samsung Galaxy S III LTE on EE – because it means you get access to the 1800mAh battery and a microSD card slot.

The 1800mAh battery sounds a little on the light side considering that you've got an LTE chipset to power and a 4.3-inch Super LCD2 display on the front.

The display, however, has a resolution of 800 x 480, which at this size gives you a pretty low (by modern standards) 216ppi, but at first glance it's vibrant enough and the Corning Gorilla Glass 2 protection is welcomed.

Sitting at the heart of the HTC One SV is a dual-core Qualcomm S4 chipset, clocked at 1.2GHz with 1GB of RAM. There's 8GB of internal storage, but as we said, it can be expanded.

It's these pared-down specs that make the device affordable and perhaps give the battery a fighting chance, but we'll look at these things in more detail in our full review.

In the hand it feels solid enough. There's no sign of creaking as you manipulate it and the soft curves of the rear of the handset make it comfortable to hold. It measures 128 x 66.9 x 9.2mm and weighs just 122g.

READ: Everything you need to know about EE 4G

Power the phone on and you'll find Android 4.0.4 out of the box, with HTC Sense 4.1 giving you that familiar HTC look and feel, which we'll explore more in our review.

On the back there's a 5-megapixel camera, with a 1.6-megapixel camera on the front. You'll get Full HD capture with HTC's ImageChip looking to boost the output and speed on offer.

You'll also find the Beats logo on the rear of the phone, so it should sound pretty good too. In addition, it features Bluetooth 4.0 with aptX support, for higher fidelity audio wirelessly.

From our initial play the HTC One SV seems fast enough in navigation and we're enjoying the speed of the 4G from EE. We'll be living with the phone and bringing you full review soon, so stay tuned.