HTC One V pictures and hands-on

HTC has laid out its new Android portfolio at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and we've managed to get our hands on the HTC One V.

The HTC One V is the lowest spec device of the new HTC trio, but it still offers impressive bodywork. Picking up the design of the HTC Legend, it uses a similar unibody chassis to give you a seamless and solid phone, with that HTC chin.

But it now brings in specs closer to the HTC Desire S, with a 3.7-inch Super AMOLED display, 1GHz processor and 5-megapixel camera.

Like the HTC Legend, it comes in silver grey, so it looks great. However, this being 2012, the old physical buttons are now all gone, replaced only with capacitive buttons.

In our quick hands-on time the screen looked great, although obviously dwarfed by the HTC One X and HTC One S. However, the smaller frame of the HTC One V nestles neatly into the hand, making interaction very easy - even if you've got smaller hands.

The three buttons offer back, home and recent apps, reflecting the Ice Cream Sandwich OS on which the phone runs. As usual, you'll find it with HTC Sense sitting over the top.

HTC Sense 4.0 is a lighter version of Sense than previously seen and the homescreens are now much more like native Android than ever before. The screen was vibrant and from what we've seen, snappy enough in response to our exploratory prods. Alas because the One V features only a 1GHz processor compared to the mighty 1.5GHz on the One S and the Tegra 3 processor on the One X, some of the features you see on those phones are missing here.

This was originally rumoured to be a music-focused device, but as we now know, all the HTC One Android phones offer Beats Audio. Now Beats Audio applies to everything you run on it, not just the native apps.

The 5-megapixel camera around the back might sound less impressive than some rivals, but it does offer a host of features to bring you great results. It has a backside illuminated sensor and f/2.0 lens, so should cope better in poor conditions.

Although we've not been able to test the camera's performance, the new camera interface is great. It now offers two buttons - one for stills capture and one for video - so you can instantly jump between the two, without the need to open menus or slide on-screen switches.

All in all the HTC One V looks like a great device, which should appeal to those on a more restricted budget. Of course, we'll investigate all the updates and changes in our HTC One V review in the next couple of weeks and the new phone is expected to go on sale in the UK in April.