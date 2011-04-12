HTC Sensation hands-on

The HTC Sensation is the latest Android superphone to land, and moments after launch of the device Pocket-lint was on hand to bring you some quick fire shots of the new superphone.

It’s certainly a meaty beast on the spec sheet, but despite the 4.3-inch display, it doesn’t have the bulk of the LG Optimus 2X, which is likely to be one of the HTC Sensation’s closest rivals.

Rather than taking a full unibody design as we’ve seen previously from HTC on phones like the HTC Desire S and the HTC Desire HD, the machined unibody component of the HTC Sensation is actually only the back cover, which wraps around to encase the screen and all the “working parts” safely inside.

The two plastic elements to the cover contain the aerials, but we can’t help thinking that the HTC Sensation could easily be reskinned with aftermarket covers to get a completely unique finish.

The screen is Gorilla Glass and has curve at the very edges so when you place the phone face down (to silence ringing for example) the screen doesn’t touch the table. It’s a subtle detail and interestingly is basically the opposite of the LG Optimus 2X.

First impressions are good, it feels like a good solid handset, not bloated despite it’s size. It’s distinctly HTC in its design and looks to move forward their biggest phone of a sleeker design than previously.

We’re going to play is the new dual core device a little more and let you know what we think once we’ve explored the features that the updates Sense 3.0 brings with it, like the enhanced lockscreen, pictured below, which will let you unlock the phone straight an app.

UPDATE: We've added some videos below which make some of the HTC Sense 3.0 updates clearer - also check out our First Look review of the HTC Sensation.

Check out how the Sensation compares to the other dual-core Android superphones