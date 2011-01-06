HTC Inspire 4G hands-on

HTC has announced a new Android 2.2 Sense-powered smartphone for those looking to get some 4G love on AT&T, and we’ve managed to have a man-handle of the new smartphone at CES 2011 in Las Vegas, albeit with some caveats.

The caveat is that we weren’t allowed to turn the device on as the software wasn’t in the kind of state that HTC would be happy for us to see.

With AT&T firmly focused on expanding its 4G network in 2011 HTC is in there with a new handset that should impress when it makes it in to shops.

If you think of the handset as a HTC Desire HD for AT&T you would be on the right lines, as the metal exo-skeleton comes through in the same way - only punched with insertions for the battery case and antenna to leak out of that all metal shell.

The front of the handset is just a single sheet of glass with the standard Android buttons built into the touchscreen experience (although they aren't actually part of the touchscreen.

On the specs front expect a 1Ghz Snapdragon processor from Qualcomm, 768MB of RAM, Android 2.2, and a 4.3-inch 480 x 800 resolution screen.

You’ll get 4GB of memory built in with 32GB available via a microSD card slot. The camera is HTC’s now almost standard (well for high-end devices) 8-megapixel camera complete with flash, auto focus, geo tagging, and 720p video recording.

