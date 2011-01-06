HTC Freestyle hands-on

HTC has announced a new BREW-powered smartphone, and Pocket-lint has managed to get hold of the new phone, albeit with some caveats.

That caveat is that we weren’t allowed to turn the device on as the software wasn’t in the kind of state that HTC would be happy for us to see.

That said, we were able to have a quick fondle with the hardware which is a hybrid of the HTC Desire and the HTC Wildfire handsets already available in the UK.

The brushed metal design will keep the HTC “inner strength” fans happy, while a massive circular back button sitting centre beneath the screen clearly shows that this phone is for those still finding their way when it comes to the smartphone experience.

Solid and well built the HTC Freestyle will hit AT&T in the US in February and is a 3.2-inch HVGA capacitive touchscreen device with an aluminium body. It will run all applications natively in the open-source BREW via its 500MHz processor.

The price details haven't been confirmed yet, but we wouldn't expect to see the HTC Freestyle on sale for any more than around $75 Stateside, or the same in pounds if it makes its way to the UK.

