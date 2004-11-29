  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone reviews
    4. >
  4. HP phone reviews

HP IPAQ HX4700

|
1/3  
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
4.0 stars

Price when reviewed: £425

Quick verdict

If you want to be seen with the latest Pocket PC, then this is the one. It has it all, fast processor, big screen and memory.
Read full verdict

For
  • 4-inch screen and the touchpad make it ideal for watching movies
Against
  • Poor battery life and on the bulky side

Your choice of PDA says as much about you as your mobile phone or your choice of notebook. Opt for something basic and the likelihood is that you'll use it for work but not show it off in the pub. It's a sad fact of life that choosing the wrong PDA will make the difference between it being used and it being thrown in a draw and forgotten.

There is no danger of this happening with the HP iPAQ hx4700, which is the latest “bells-and-whistles” handheld to be released by the leading Pocket PC manufacturer in the world.

The HP iPAQ HX4700's design is dominated by its 4-inch screen that sports a resolution of 640 x 480 pixels. As is becoming increasingly common on high-end PDAs, this can be switched at the push of a button to be used in either Portrait or Landscape mode. So, if you like to watch DVDs in 16:9 mode you can do, or alternatively, if you hook up a Bluetooth keyboard to the iPAQ you can get more words on a line when writing documents or viewing spreadsheets.

However, it is not only the size of the screen that the hx4700 has to boast about. One look at the device and you will see that HP has done away with the navigation buttons and replaced them with a touchpad. This acts in exactly the same way as the one on your laptop. At first, navigating the smaller screen of the iPAQ in this fashion is a little confusing. However, we were surprised how quickly this became a comfortable way to get around the screen.

In portrait mode, this offers little more than what you've seen before. Placing the PDA into landscape mode (AKA Cursor mode) makes the mouse act more like the laptop variety. This makes scrolling and general navigation easier.

The downside of all this innovation in the iPAQ HX4700 is the size of the unit. With a weight of 210g, it's one of the heaviest devices released in a long time and likely to be twice the weight of your mobile phone. Added to this are dimensions of 131 x 77 x 15mm and you won't be carrying this device in your pocket.

As we have come to expect from the latest generation of handhelds, the 624MHz Intel XScale processor powers the HX4700 and is the fastest chip currently available. Couple with 192MB of memory, of which 135MB is accessible by the user, the HX4700 isn't as versatile on the memory stakes as the Palm Tungsten T5 but it is more than adequate for most user needs.

Most PDAs merely come with a Secure Digital slot for expansion but the hx4700 comes with an additional CompactFlash slot. When it comes to connectivity, the HX4700 is fitted with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in the form of an 802.11b adapter. This means users can hook the device up to their Bluetooth-enabled phone for the sending and receiving of emails.

Verdict

If you use a PDA everyday, whether for work or just to keep your life in check, the HP iPAQ hx4700 offers everything. However, unless you really need this much from a handheld that can't be tucked away in your shirt pocket, it is a lot to pay.

HP IPAQ HX4700 deals

HP IPAQ HX4700
£425
£425
Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers.
PopularIn Phones
EE will be first to offer OnePlus 5G smartphone in 2019
Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2019
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855: What you need to know about the 2019 flagship phone tech
Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and ZTE are also confirmed to be developing 5G devices
Xiaomi teases exciting new phone with 48-megapixel camera
Samsung is making a second 5G phone, and AT&T will offer it in 2019
Comments