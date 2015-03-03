Honor 4X: Mid-rangers wouldn't give a XXXX for anything else (hands-on)

Honor has announced the launch of the 4X smartphone during its press conference at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

It will be aimed at the European market and will be targeted at a slightly lower sector than the brand's previously announced Honor 6 and Honor 6 Plus, but slightly higher than the Honor Holly.

The Honor 4X smartphone is a smart looking device that offers a very similar shape and style to the Honor 6. It measures 152.9 x 77.2 x 8.65mm so it is a good size that is easily managed with one hand and its 170g weight isn't too heavy for it to be uncomfortable, but reassuring enough to not feel cheap.

It isn't the slimmest handset out there in the mid-range arena but it offers a nice design that works well. A Micro-USB port and speaker grille are situated at the bottom, a headphone jack finds its place at the top and there is a silver power button on the right, along with a volume rocker and Dual-SIM slot that blends into the brushed finish of the handset. The left-hand is left free of any features, resulting in a very clean and fuss-free finish.

Interestingly, the 5.5-inch display is slightly raised from the rest of the handset by a couple of millimetres, which we actually quite liked as it offered something a little different in terms of look. There is a 1280 x 720 resolution on board, delivering a 267ppi pixel density and although it was a little soft in places, the colours were nice and bright from what we could tell in the conditions. Viewing angles seemed to be ok too but we will look at the display in more detail when we come to review the device.

The rear of the Honor 4X is perhaps its most differentiating element, aside from the slightly raised screen, opting for a textured pattern similar to what Acer has done with its new mid-range Liquid Jade Z. It has a nice tactile feel and it provides a good grip so we liked it for that as it meant we didn't feel like it was going to slip from our hand at any point.

There is a 13-megapixel rear camera that is raised slightly from the rear in an oval and the front comes with a 5-megapixel shooter for those that love a selfie. The camera specs and features aren't quite as impressive as the specs on the Honor 6 Plus but that was to be expected given the 4X is targeted at a lower price point. A 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel combo aren't bad for a mid-range device though so that's worth remembering.

In terms of other specs, the Honor 4X packs in a 64-bit 1.2GHz Kirin octa-core A53 chipset, making it the first Honor 4G smartphone with one of these chips, and it is supported by 2GB of RAM. We had a quick play in the short amount of time we had with the device and it seemed to perform well enough but we will test this properly when we come to review it in full.

You'll find 8GB of internal memory that is expandable via microSD if you only have one SIM rather than dual and there is a 3000mAh battery capacity running the show. The Honor 4X runs on Android 4.4 with the EMUI 3.0 software overlay on top, but Honor has said this device will get an Android 5.0 Lollipop update in the summer.

Price and availability have yet to be announced but the Honor 4X is a nice looking device that will more than likely be affordable. Its specs aren't bad given its price range and from what we saw of the 4X, it might not be a game changing device but it's not a bad one either.