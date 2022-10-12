Pixel 7 Pro review: It's still all about the camera

(Pocket-lint) - Although Google sits at the heart of all Android phones, it hasn't been in the smartphone game as long as many have. Google doesn't have the heritage of Samsung or Apple, it's still a relative newcomer in the smartphone game.

With the launch of the Pixel 6 Pro in 2021, it felt like Google was taking the segment more seriously, putting out a phone that felt like it wanted to be a flagship device, unlike some of it's more affordable phones under the old Nexus brand.

But with that, Google's pricing might make you think twice. Compared to flagship phones from those aforementioned brands, the Pixel 7 Pro is more affordable. So can Google cut it at the top?

Our quick take The experience of the Pixel 7 Pro is very much like that of the Pixel 6 Pro. There are tweaks to the software that you'll mostly find in the Pixel 6 too, so if you're an owner of the older phone, there's only a couple of things that might tempt you to upgrade. The camera is still what defines this phone, taking it a step further than previous Pixel devices by extending the range of the zoom and giving access to closer macro shots too. The additions to the video don't quite realise their potential, especially when it comes to sharing that HDR video. Ultimately, the Pixel 7 Pro is built on the solid foundation of the Pixel 6 Pro and we didn't want much to change: there's plenty of power, a great display, the battery life is good enough - and the camera wraps everything up into a neat bundle.

4.5 stars - Pocket-lint recommended For Camera performance

Great display

Clean software experience

Competitive price Against Not many changes from Pixel 6 Pro

HDR sharing limited

Face unlock limited

Design and build

162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm, 212g

IP68, Gorilla Glass Victus

It's clear that the Pixel 7 Pro is a second act. This phone is the same size, shape and almost the same overall design as the Pixel 6 Pro. Pick it up and if you've held the older device, it will feel instantly familiar.

Indeed, familiarity will be a theme, because as you get to use this device you'll find it acts and behaves just like the Pixel 6 Pro too - and that's no bad thing. We loved the Pixel 6 Pro and used it regularly since its launch as a daily driver, so you can probably guess where we're headed with this review.

The big change is around the rear of the phone, with the camera bar now a solid metal section, lovingly polished on the Pro to make it stand apart from the matte finish on the regular Pixel 7. Otherwise, the only real change to the Pixel 6 is that the buttons on the right-hand side now sit a little lower - meaning that cases from the old device fit, but the buttons don't align.

IP68 protection remains, cementing those flagship credentials, while the use of Gorilla Glass Victus, front and back, aims to provide scratch resistance. We'd recommend a case for this phone, because it is a fingerprint magnet, but also to provide a more secure grip, as it can be a little slippery, not helped by its overall size.

There are stereo speakers built into the frame, which offer great performance with plenty of volume, but they don't quite reach the performance of something like ROG Phone 6 Pro, while the only physical connector remains the USB-C.

A new approach to security

Face unlock

VPN for Google One

The fingerprint scanner lives in the display and it's very much like the implementation on the Pixel 6 Pro. We've never had a problem with it, but if you find it slow, registering your thumb of choice more than once will often deal with it.

Google has now also implemented a face unlock feature. This isn't really new, because we saw face unlock on the Pixel 4 with the Soli chip - and there's no shortage of face unlocking options on other Android devices.

Google's solution works pretty well, making it easier to get into your phone just by looking at it. We tried opening it with photos and with eyes closed, but those attempts to bypass the system failed, as did wearing glasses or a mask. So it's not as insecure as some systems have been, but it's only for device unlocking.

That's a bit of a shame really, as it doesn't get anywhere near replicating the offering of Apple's Face ID, but it can do some useful things, like if you've used the quick camera launch function (which normally locks you out of the gallery), then it will quickly unlock when it sees your face, meaning you don't have to use the fingerprint scanner.

The same applies if you want to swipe into the quick settings - you can basically head straight there and the phone will unlock, so getting to controls is faster.

So it's an addition, but not one that really changes the experience to any great degree - and lacking the ability to use face recognition as a biometric sign-in for apps is a bit of a shame.

Another interesting addition on the security side is VPN for Google One. This will be coming as an update in the future, so we haven't tested it, and is designed to encrypt your browsing to protect you further.

Display

6.7in AMOLED display, 120Hz

3120 x 1440 pixels, 512ppi

The display on the Pixel 7 Pro hasn't changed a huge amount from the last phone: it's the same size, the same design and the same resolution as the previous device, so the experience is pretty much the same too.

However, the Pixel 7 Pro now has the option to switch the resolution from the native 3120 x 1440 pixels, to 2340 x 1080 pixels. This is a common option on other Android devices, often designed as a power-saving method.

However, this doesn't appear to be fully supported in all apps, as opening Call of Duty Mobile saw it open in a 1080p window instead, presenting an option to tap an icon to reload in full screen. Tapping that did move it to full screen, but then in the reloading process it reverted to 1080p again and the cycle repeated ad infimum.