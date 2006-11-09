Orange SPV M600 smartphone

The Orange SPV M600 is pitched at the business mobile phone user who wants a smart phone, but doesn't want to go the whole way and get all QWERTY-keyboarded up.



At just 58mm wide x 108mm tall and 18mm deep the M600, which is actually a black variant of HTC's Hermes model is only slightly bigger than a regular mobile phone however comes with the added benefit of running Microsoft's Windows Mobile 5 operating system.



The fact that it runs Mobile 5 means that you can use Microsoft's direct push email service straight out of the box and that means although your responses via email are still likely to be one word answers due to the lack of keyboard, you can at least see what emails are coming in.



Other software included from the word go includes Word Mobile, Excel Mobile, PowerPoint Mobile, Pocket Internet Explorer and Windows Media Player. With more than 40MB of free memory, as well as an full sized SD card slot you can add thousands more application from cocktail recipe books to dictionaries.



Orange has of course customised the phone to its own interface and this sits neatly on top of the OS. Alongside some changes to the home page, the operator has added a PDF viewer, Zip manager, video player and voice control software.



On to the hardware and the M600 features Bluetooth, Wi-Fi (802.11b) and infra-red on the connectivity front and a 2 megapixel camera for snapping shots when you are out and about.

Price when reviewed:

price dependent on contract Check current price