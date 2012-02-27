Orange Santa Clara pictures and hands-on

After all the talk, Intel has finally done it... it has launched a mobile phone with Orange and Gigabyte, with an Intel chip inside, and Pocket-lint has already gone hands-on with the new device.

Built by Gigabyte and to be sold by the network in the UK this summer, the Orange Santa Clara will come initially with Android 2.3 Gingerbread but quickly get the upgrade to Ice Cream Sandwich, we've been told.

If the handset looks familiar, that's because it's almost the same design as the Smartphone Reference Design that Intel was showing at CES 2012.

Priced in the UK around the £20 - £30 per month marker, rather than jaw dropping flagship £50 pm plan, Orange hopes the phone will sit alongside past successes such as the Orange San Francisco models launched in 2011.

In terms of the actual tech specs, the Orange Santa Clara uses the Intel Atom 1.6GHz Z2460 processor. It features a 4-inch display with a 1024 x 600 resolution, giving you a pixel density of 294.

For connectivity, you get mini HDMI and Micro-USB and on the wireless front it's well connected too. HSDPA, Bluetooth 2.1, AGPS, Wi-Fi b/g/n and NFC are all on board. Being an Orange handset, it also gives you HD Voice.

Surprisingly for an own-brand handset, you get an 8-megapixel camera on the back with 1080p video capture and a 1.3-megapixel camera on the front. It also features burst photo capture at 10fps for all those action moments.

There is plenty of internal storage at 16GB and one of Intel's claims for its smartphone chipset is that it will give you good battery performance - 14 days standby. Of course, how this turns into real-world usage we've yet to see. The phone measures 123 x 63 x 9.99mm and weighs 117g.

In the hand it is zippy, with Orange keen to show off features that it believes the Intel chip is good for. In the case of our demo that results in the test of a 360-degree video app that allows you to move around a panoramic video scene as it is playing. And the handset can also take 10 burst shots with the 8-megapixel camera in around one second.

While the HTC One X with its Tegra 3 quad-core processor from Nvidia and the HTC One S with its Qualcomm S4 processor can do both too, they are expected to be high-end and high-priced phones.

The Orange Santa Clara is Intel's first foray into the world of smartphones, but judging by what we've seen so far, it looks like Nvidia, Qualcomm and others will have a challenger on their hands. Perhaps not today, but certainly in the future.