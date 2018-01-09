This is the BlackBerry KeyOne Bronze: A dual-SIM BB in a molten bronze-gold finish

BlackBerry had a respectable year in 2017. The reason was pretty simple: it started to produce attractive, well-made and secure devices once again, luring in both the company's die-hard fans and newcomers alike.

When we reviewed the BlackBerry KeyOne just six months ago, we thought it was the device to convince BlackBerry loyalists to jump aboard an Android OS-based keyboard phone.

And now there are even more reasons: pictured is the BlackBerry KeyOne Bronze which, as its name suggests, is a KeyOne with a new lick of molten-colour paint. And it looks great. By avoiding looking brash or overly bling, the Bronze edition succeeds in looking both business and casual.

The device also features a dual SIM slot for the UK market, further targeting business users - an area BlackBerry targets, due to the added security of its DTEK app.

If you fancy the Bronze edition then it'll cost £549 for the 64GB storage model, aligning it with the price point of the Black Edition, positioning the special edition colours at £50 more than the standard KeyOne.

Whatever you think of BlackBerry, we think it's great to have something different in the world of Android - especially when it looks this good.