  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone reviews
    4. >
  4. BlackBerry phone reviews

This is the BlackBerry KeyOne Bronze: A dual-SIM BB in a molten bronze-gold finish

|
1/15 Pocket-lint
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own

Price when reviewed: £549

BlackBerry had a respectable year in 2017. The reason was pretty simple: it started to produce attractive, well-made and secure devices once again, luring in both the company's die-hard fans and newcomers alike.

When we reviewed the BlackBerry KeyOne just six months ago, we thought it was the device to convince BlackBerry loyalists to jump aboard an Android OS-based keyboard phone.

And now there are even more reasons: pictured is the BlackBerry KeyOne Bronze which, as its name suggests, is a KeyOne with a new lick of molten-colour paint. And it looks great. By avoiding looking brash or overly bling, the Bronze edition succeeds in looking both business and casual.

Pocket-lintBlackBerry KeyOne Bronze review image 13

The device also features a dual SIM slot for the UK market, further targeting business users - an area BlackBerry targets, due to the added security of its DTEK app.

If you fancy the Bronze edition then it'll cost £549 for the 64GB storage model, aligning it with the price point of the Black Edition, positioning the special edition colours at £50 more than the standard KeyOne.

Whatever you think of BlackBerry, we think it's great to have something different in the world of Android - especially when it looks this good.

PopularIn Phones
Oppo Find X initial review: Smartphones just got interesting again
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
Massive Samsung Galaxy Note 9 picture dump leaves nothing to the imagination
Stunning signed London photos up for grabs
Huawei might launch its first foldable smartphone ahead of Samsung
Future iPads or MacBooks might wirelessly charge your iPhone
Comments