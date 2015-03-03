BlackBerry Leap: Affordable 5-incher lacks Z30 charm (hands-on)

We knew that BlackBerry was going to use Mobile World Congress to talk about future devices and it announced the Leap, alongside a tease of a whacky slider handset, with double curved display.

The Leap sits in the same sort of space as the BlackBerry Z30 and Z10. It's a large touchscreen-only device hailing from BlackBerry's partnership with Foxconn.

It's designed to appeal to young professionals who want an all-touch device and will come with a price tag of around $275 (no word on UK pricing). So it's reasonably affordable, packed full of BlackBerry's security features and offers all the BB features you expect, ideal for small companies.

In the hand there's a plastic textured back that doesn't really carry with it sort of premium feel that the Z30 did. There's plenty of grip, though, which is important on a device this size.

The chassis is a little on the thick side at 9.5mm, especially noticable because it's flat across the back, rather than contoured. There are soft curves at the edges, however, so we found it comfortable to hold.

It's also a sealed body, so you can't access the 2800mAh battery to swap it out. BlackBerry is saying you'll get all-day battery life from it, that's the Achilles heel of many large devices, so we will be interested to put that to the test.

The 5-inch display has a 1280 x 720 pixel resolution (294ppi) so this isn't the sharpest device out there. You'll notice some softness around the BB 10 user interface, but at this price, that's an acceptable compromise.

Under the hood this isn't hugely powerful. There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Plus chipset (MSM 8960), with 2GB of RAM. In our quick play it seemed smooth enough, although it's difficult to judge performance in such a short time.

There's 16GB of storage, with microSD expansion, an 8-megapixel camera on the rear and 2-megapixel camera on the front.

Importantly, however, it offers LTE, so you'll get good fast data when you're out on the move.

As we said, the design doesn't give you the excitement of the BlackBerry Z30, even if the touchscreen experience and other elements are going to be similar. We're not sure there will be huge consumer appeal in this device: it's pitched towards business and that's where the price will appeal.

We do quietly like the white model though, that would be our pick of the bunch. There's no word on UK pricing or availability just yet.