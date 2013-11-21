BlackBerry Porsche Design P'9982 pictures and hands-on

BlackBerry has worked with Porsche Design on a number of exclusive handsets over the years, and the Porsche Design P'9982 is the latest device to emerge from the partnership.

It is, under the skin, the BlackBerry Z10, the all-touch smartphone that launched the new BlackBerry 10 OS in early 2013, bearing all the hallmarks of Porsche Design. You have the distinctive branding running across the top of the handset, with Porsche Design logos inserted into the sides of the device.

It's crafted from stainless steel with a satin finish, giving you that characteristic Porsche Design grey colouring.

Flip it over and you'll find a leather-wrapped back which is nicely grained and soft to touch. Pull the back off and you'll find that Porsche Design even gets its name on the battery within.

As for the phone itself, it runs on BB10.2, the latest version of BlackBerry's software, which brings a heap of updates to make the platform more exciting than it was at launch. The software experience is relatively unfettered by Porsche Design, but there is a matching wallpaper, and the clock has been modified to give you a face a little like the Worldtimer watch from Porsche Design.

There's also the ostentatious box. Well, actually it's just large, like the price of this smartphone, but it contains all the extras, like the Porsche Design logoed headphones and chargers for all regions of the world.

Under the skin it's the same hardware as the BlackBerry Z10, so you have the same 4.2-inch 1280 x 768 pixel resolution display, 8-megapixel camera, 4G connectivity and dual-core processor. There's 64GB of internal storage, as well as the option to expand with microSD.

The experience using the P'9982 is very much like the BlackBerry Z10 too, although with the updated software, the experience is now improved over when we first reviewed the Z10 following launch.

The Porsche Design P'9982 will be available from the Carphone Warehouse store-in-store in Selfridges from 25 November, priced at £1400 SIM free. It will also be available from Porsche Design stockists, such as Harrods.