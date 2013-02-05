Red BlackBerry Z10 limited edition pictures and hands-on

BlackBerry has produced a special-edition red version of its recently launched Z10 handset to say thanks to developers who completed apps before the BlackBerry 10 launch.

The phone will be part of a limited 12,000 run. Developers have until 28 February to apply for one of the phones on BlackBerry's website.

The phone it is identical in every way to the normal Z10, except for its gloss red finish, as opposed to the matte black finish on the conventional Z10. The other difference is the engraving inside the phone's removable back cover which reads "BlackBerry 10 developer".

Also included in the box is a piece of etched glass with a thank you note to developers who have supported the operating system.

The gloss finish is definitely nice, although we can't help but admire the currently very elusive white Z10, on sale at Phones 4u. As for the side keys and the rest of the Z10 hardware, it is all the same.

The Z10 is BlackBerry's first commercially available handset to run the new BlackBerry 10 operating system. It is a significant departure from the manufacturer's conventional approach to design and represents a big step in the right direction for the brand, or at least BB hopes it does.