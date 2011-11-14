White BlackBerry Bold 9900 pictures and hands-on

With Christmas and winter almost upon us we always have a soft spot for white gadgets, and especially white phones.

So up steps the white BlackBerry Bold 9900 to whet our appetite, giving us all that is the Bold in a glorious white casing, so we can put it next to our pearly white teeth... or something like that.

In the hand, it's tasty. The white looks good and it doesn’t come off as a cheap option compared to the black. And the back finish is nice to the touch.

As with the black version of the Bold 9900, the keys are very comfortable to use - although, being white, we do worry how quickly they will show the dirt.

Specs wise it is identical to the Black BlackBerry Bold 9900, and that means you get a phone that is 10.5mm thick and packs a 1.2GHz processor, BlackBerry 7 OS, a QWERTY keyboard and touchscreen controls. It also boasts NFC capabilities.

It has a 2.8-inch display with a 640 x 480 resolution, which sits above the keys. There's also 8GB of internal storage - expandable up to 40GB with microSD. Plus, the camera is a 5-megapixel one with 720p video-shooting features.

It's available for free on £39, 24-month price plans with Vodafone, where you'll get 1000 minutes, unlimited texts and 750MB of mobile data.

