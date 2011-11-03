BlackBerry Porsche Design P'9981 pictures and hands-on

£2000, that’s the amount of pocket money you’ll have to have saved up to afford the beauty that is the BlackBerry Porsche Design P'9981 smartphone.

The Porsche Design designed P'9981 packs a stainless steel frame hewn from a single block of metal, is hand-wrapped leather back, and weighty like a rather fine fountain pen.

Designed in co-operation with Tood Wood, Research In Motion’s head of design, in the hand and it is bigger than the BlackBerry Bold 9900, but still follows the same design ethos, even if it has been tricked out with a new keyboard that incidentally comes from the same metal as the casing.

That keyboard is just as good to type on as all the BB keyboards and while it runs BB OS 7 (no BBX just yet), Porsche has been allowed, with RIMs permission, to skin the OS creating a new set of exclusive icons to go with the hardware design.

Inside and you get basically the same package as the BlackBerry Bold 9900. There are some changes of course like a different aerial system to get around all that metal.

For those a little rusty on their BB specs, that’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM 8655 1.2GHz processor, 768MB of RAM and runs BlackBerry 7.

The screen is a 2.8-inch touchscreen one, with a 640x480 resolution (287dpi) and there's NFC capabilities too, to go alongside the Wi-Fi, GPS and 3G connectivity.

Storage is 8GB, expandable with hot swappable microSD - something that isn’t the case with the BB Bold 9900, and whipping off that leather, not faux leather, backplate will reveal a replaceable battery as well.

Research In Motion tell us that it will be coming to the UK before the year is out, making it that perfect Christmas present for the BlackBerry user that believes they have everything.

Like Marmite we suspect you’ll either love it or hate it.