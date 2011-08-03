  1. Home
BlackBerry Torch 9810 hands-on

BlackBerry Torch 9810 hands-on
The original BlackBerry Torch was a decent QWERTY/Touch experiment from RIM, but fell short in the processor and operating system department. Now BlackBerry is back with the 9810 and a totally revamped spec sheet which it hopes to catapult the Torch into the big time.

Form factor wise there isn't a massive amount different, things are the same old 111 x 62  x 14.6mm in size. The handset is however now wrapped nicely in a silver case which we personally prefer to the fingerprint attracting shiny black outer of the original. 

The QWERTY keyboard still feels too dainty for even the tiniest of fingers. Luckily thanks to BlackBerry 7 and the Torch's 1.2 GHz processor, the UI is a lot more snappy and responsive, especially the touch screen keyboard.

BlackBerry has clearly had a major speed rethink with its new OS and it shows, the Torch feels like the handset the original should have been, boasting a much slicker user experience. It is a shame the form factor itself hasn't changed that much, but then we weren't massively offended by it in the first place.

In the hand, the phone feels just as solid as the original, with nicely backlit keyboard and menu buttons. The Touchpad is responsive and the much improved display brightness significantly marked over the original. 

There isn't a lot else to get excited about with the 9810, however from our brief hands on it just feels like RIM might have just done enough with the new Torch. For those yet to purchase but who are tempted, hang on until BlackBerry releases the 9810, it is worth the wait. 

Like the Torch or you not a BlackBerry fan?

