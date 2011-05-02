BlackBerry Bold 9900 hands-on

BlackBerry maker RIM has just launched the new BlackBerry Bold 9900 and BlackBerry Bold 9930 in Orlando, Florida, at it’s BlackBerry World conference and we’ve already jumped all over it like a bad rash to tell you what’s what.

On the design front, it is the company’s thinnest BlackBerry yet and while it sports a whole new design -moving more towards the Curve in it’s size - you can tell that it’s still a BlackBerry Bold.

From the side, that design is heavily influenced by the Apple iPhone 4 with a flush metal side with extruding volume buttons - rectangular rather than circular. That’s the only comparison however as the front features a 2.8-inch capacitive touchscreen display (640 x 480) and a QWERTY keyboard that’s both nice to type on and decent in size. Around the back is a removable cover revealing the removable battery and microSD slot.

Turn the device on and you’ll notice straight away that you’ll be getting a new look and feel from the interface. The BlackBerry Bold 9900 and 9930 (it’s really just whether it's GSM or CDMA) will come with the company’s new operating system BlackBerry OS 7.

It will add new features as well as enhance the overall look and feel of the OS. It adds coloured-in icons on the superficial level, and more speed and performance enhancements at the core level.

Working our away around the phone in our brief hands-on play (we’ll go back and get a more in-depth play later) the new OS is zippy and easy to use, mostly thanks to the Bold’s new 1.2GHz processor and 768MB of RAM. There is certainly enough power here for what the Bold needs to impress.

First quick impressions?

From a design perspective it is the best looking Bold, nay BlackBerry, yet. RIM have vastly improved the build quality thanks to the materials it has used. The new additions to the interface give it a boost, and while major, is still very familiar.

If you’re a BlackBerry user, get ready to upgrade, however Android and iPhone users needn’t worry. This still isn’t the handset to make you switch back or away from your new fanboy calling.