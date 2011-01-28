White BlackBerry Torch hands on

RIM has really stuck the boot into Apple as of late. Not content with doing what the Cupertino collective seemingly couldn't - releasing a white version of one of its latest handsets, the BlackBerry Bold 9780 - the cheeky Canadians have gone and pulled another white handset out of the hat - this time the BlackBerry Torch 9800.

And Pocket-lint was treated to a sneaky first look at the handset in all of its whiteness-glory.

Specs wise it is exactly the same as it's black brethren, so you're getting the BlackBerry 6 OS, a 5-megapixel camera with flash, autofocus, and environment settings, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, a 3.2-inch, 480x360, touchscreen and 512MB of RAM.

It's a phone that Pocket-lint said of in its comprehensive review as one "we can't help liking... it is unashamedly BlackBerry".

And now it's unashamedly BlackBerry, but in white - if that's at all possible.

As for the white, it's a really nice finish and there's a nice ribbed effect going on around the back (for your and her pleasure). Apart from that though, it's essentially the same phone, but white.

But, if you want to mock your fanboy mates by showing off a white handset then go for it. It'll be hitting Vodafone stores soon.