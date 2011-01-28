White BlackBerry Torch hands on
RIM has really stuck the boot into Apple as of late. Not content with doing what the Cupertino collective seemingly couldn't - releasing a white version of one of its latest handsets, the BlackBerry Bold 9780 - the cheeky Canadians have gone and pulled another white handset out of the hat - this time the BlackBerry Torch 9800.
And Pocket-lint was treated to a sneaky first look at the handset in all of its whiteness-glory.
Specs wise it is exactly the same as it's black brethren, so you're getting the BlackBerry 6 OS, a 5-megapixel camera with flash, autofocus, and environment settings, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, a 3.2-inch, 480x360, touchscreen and 512MB of RAM.
It's a phone that Pocket-lint said of in its comprehensive review as one "we can't help liking... it is unashamedly BlackBerry".
And now it's unashamedly BlackBerry, but in white - if that's at all possible.
As for the white, it's a really nice finish and there's a nice ribbed effect going on around the back (for your and her pleasure). Apart from that though, it's essentially the same phone, but white.
But, if you want to mock your fanboy mates by showing off a white handset then go for it. It'll be hitting Vodafone stores soon.
- The best OnePlus 6 tips and tricks: Master your OxygenOS flagship
- OnePlus 6 review: Glorious, glossy and powerful
- Bixby 2.0 confirmed to launch with Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- HTC U12+ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- Techtastic deals: Save 20% on all refurbished tech at MusicMagpie
- The best Huawei P20 deals and P20 Pro deals for May 2018
- LG Q7 gets flagship features in a mid-range device
- OnePlus 6 deals and SIM-free price: What will the new OnePlus 6 cost?
- The best budget phone 2018: top cheap phones for under £200
- Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
Comments