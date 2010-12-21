BlackBerry Bold 9780 in white hands-on

Chances are there's probably a lot of white in your life at the moment, you just have to look out of the window to see all that snow, but what if you want that white in your life? In steps the BlackBerry Bold 9780 in white and we've got our grubby mitts on one.

The BlackBerry Bold 9780 in white is identical in spec and identical in performance, however what is different is that the keyboard has been given a sprinkling of white, the back plate is white, and the screen surround white too.

It’s not all white, white, white though, the 9780 from RIM features a black band around the edge of the smartphone and that accent is seen on the back as well.

So a white, silver, and black affair, but still a striking one that should give you that little bit of extra sparkle if you want a business phone without the boring black colour.

As for whether you should bother at all, we’ll leave it up to our reviews editor Chris Hall to tell you what’s what:

“The BlackBerry Bold 9780 is an improvement over the 9700, which was an excellent device in itself,” comments our man. “The inclusion of more RAM and a new operating system brings a device that runs faster and smoother than previously, but feels as though it is already slightly out of date, especially when you start examining the multimedia offering.”

