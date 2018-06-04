Asus ROG Phone initial review: The serious flagship smartphone for PUBG gamers and more

Asus' gaming brand, Republic of Gamers, unveiled its latest gadget to keep you gaming no matter when or where during its Computex 2018 press conference.

The ROG mobile phone is designed specifically for gamers and it could even be the most powerful phone on the market full stop, when it launches soon.

Built to last and munch through games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Fortnite, it is a flagship spec phone with incredible performance - as we found out when we got our grubby little paws on it shortly before the event. It comes with some interesting peripherals too.

Its biggest feature for running games at their best is nigh-on lag free performance through a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 mobile platform CPU and Adreno 630 GPU. We’re talking 2.96 GHz here for the processing.

The 6-inch 2160 x 1080 18:9 display is Super AMOLED. It too is superfast for gaming, with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. In practice, it makes games look super smooth and, quite simply, beautiful.

There is high dynamic range (HDR) support as well, as videos that are available in the format should look great on the large screen.

Other gamer specific features include high levels of cooling to keep the processing running as well as possible, with no slow-down through over-heating.

GameCool slots on to the back of the phone increase the cooling power, along with a carbon cooling pad, copper heat spreader and 3D vapour-chamber cooling.

Surprisingly enough, they don't add that much bulk to the phone and look pretty neat - giving it a different aesthetic to the vast array of other Android phones available today.

There is a headphone jack (somewhat a rarity these days), plus a charging port on an external GameCool add-on so that heavy users can keep the juice up without interfering with their game controls.

Also innovative are the air controls, which the user can programme themselves. These air triggers free up the display space and use haptic feedback to give you the illusion of physical buttons. When we tried it on a racing game ourselves, we found that the controls were intuitive and meant that we got to really enjoy the experience rather than constantly worrying where our fingers were placed.

