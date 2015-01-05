Asus ZenFone Zoom eyes-on: The phone with 3x optical zoom

Asus has shown off a new smartphone called the ZenFone Zoom. The company didn't give the media a chance to touch and hold the ZenFone Zoom on the show floor, but we did find it on display.

To highlight the 13-megapixel rear camera - which sticks out the backside quite like the 41-megapixel Lumia 1020 - as well as the cameraphone's 3x optical zoom feature, Asus showed how the Android 5.0 smartphone could zoom in and read very small details. The company showed the phone's camera zooming in on hard-to-read details, such as writing found on a money note, and seemed quite proud of the feat.

An Asus representative talked to Pocket-lint a lot about a Laser Auto Focus feature that allows for speedy focus like the LG G3, as well as other nifty features like optical image stabilisation and a manual mode for controlling white balance, exposure, ISO, shutter speed, and focal point. Although we didn't get to test these features out, they certainly sound great on paper.

On the front of the device, Asus has included a 5-megapixel camera. Again ... we didn't get to see how it performed, but that's not surprising considering the phone's rear camera is what makes this smartphone a cameraphone.

Elsewhere you're looking at a 5.5-inch full HD display on this model.

The ZenFone Zoom will launch in Q2 2015 for $399. We hope to get hands-on time with the device before then.

