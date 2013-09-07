Asus PhonePad Note 6 hands-on: Bigger-than Galaxy Note, less aspirational feature set

There's an ongoing argument about when a phone becomes a tablet or a tablet becomes a phone. Asus is sitting on the fence with the delivery of its PhonePad 6, a 6-inch, stylus-included tablet-meets-smartphone that's clearly got its eye on the Samsung Galaxy Note. Or more a Note "Lite" given the more limited power on offer.

But it's not limiting by any means. That 6-inch screen may be huge - approaching too huge - by smartphone standards, but the 1920 x 1080 HD resolution is great to look at by any measure - spot on for movie playback and the like.

It's light in the hand, at just 210g, but that's because of the plasticky construction. It's not a luxury slab, but then that's all in the interest of delivering size at a cut price. How much? We're yet to find out.

The PhonePad 6 runs the familiar Android operating system, so touch-sensitive controls are responsive, but there's also a stylus pen that can be pulled from a slot on the rear and used to tap through apps, make notes and expand the tablet-phone's capabilities.

In our view it's too big for those who constantly take calls, but as a connected 3G tablet there's a lot to like here: the latest Intel Atom Z2580 processor, a rear 8-megapixel camera, 16GB or 32GB storage and a microSD card slot for further expansion. There's no 4G LTE, however.

Part phone, part tablet, entirely likeable - even if it's less aspirational than something like the Galaxy Note 3.

READ: Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy Note 3 review