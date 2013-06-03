Asus Fonepad Note FHD 6 pictures and hands-on

Asus upped the ante in its quest to seize a larger slice of the Smartphone/phablet pie with the announcement of its 6-inch Fonepad Note FHD 6 at Computex on Monday.

Up against the Samsung Galaxy Note II and the Huawei Ascend Mate, the FonePad Note slots nicely into the growing trend for carrying a "phablet". The pocket-sized Fonepad Note has all the bells and whistles of a 3G smartphone on Android 4.2 Jelly Bean plus a 1920x 1080 Full HD Super IPS + display worthy of a 10-inch tablet.

The 178-degree viewing angle is great for viewing content on the go. Especially when paired with the Asus SonicMaster front-facing stereo speakers. Unfortunately Asus was keeping a pretty firm grip on the device so we didn’t manage to try out the speakers for ourselves.

The CPU is a 1.6GHz Intel Atom dual-core processor, perfect for this combination of tablet and smartphone, and the DC HSPA + allows for a 42 Mbit/s download speed. The Fonepad also comes with a MicroSD card slot which allows for up to 64GB of extra storage.

In terms of actually making and receiving calls the dual microphones are said to improve echo cancellation and voice pick-up and the 1.2 MP front-facing camera should allow for good-quality video calling. While the rear 8MP camera can record in 1080p should you want to create some content for social networking.

The FonePad Note, as the name suggests, also features a stylus that tucks neatly into the back of the phone when not in use. The rounded corners and the contoured edges give it a passing resemblance to the Galaxy note.

The Fonepad Note FHD 6 will be available in black and white, when it comes out reportedly before the end of the year.