Asus Padfone Infinity pictures and hands-on

One of this year's MWC mega launches, the Asus Padfone Infinity - which is the anticipated "Padfone 3" device - has a lot to shout about.

Amid the madness of the Asus press conference at the show, Pocket-lint visited Asus behind closed doors to take a browse through this smartphone with attachable host tablet dock device duo.

In the hand the first thing that's striking about the phone is just how light it is for a 5-inch screen handset. It's not jumped on the mega-huge phone trend so it's comfy in the hand.

Such weight immediately makes us think of plastic, but the Padfone Infinity boasts an aluminium back panel. But that's not to say the plastic stuff doesn't appear elsewhere - the device doesn't have quite the same shiny quality of some other metal handsets, although it's easily up there with the build quality of, say, the Samsung Galaxy S III.

The dockable Station - the tablet part of the device - is also light and is well built enough, but don't expect a super luxurious finish.

Both devices do have darn good screens however. Both are 1080p, with the phone knocking up a high-spec 441ppi density for crystal-clear playback. The version we had hold of was all in Taiwanese - something we're not familiar with, but it looked crisp to our eyes, even if we didn't know what anything happened to say.

The Padfone Infinity Station has a fingerprint-resistant screen, but, er, it doesn't really resist fingerprints all that much. The tablet component was quickly covered in our grubby mitts' prints - no worse than any other competitors by any means, and perhaps the overhead lights weren't helping, but they're still a presence.

Joining the two devices is also easy - the phone slips into the dock with ease and the larger screen fires up in around 1.5 seconds by our count. None too bad seeing as, for practicality's sake, you'll probably have the Station facing backwards and need to flip it around for the full screen view which takes up time in itself.

The Infinity packs in the latest Snapdragon 600 chipset, which means there's bags of power on offer. It's tricky to test this to the full in such circumstances, but the OS sure did run super-smooth and we don't have any doubt that other Android applications will too.

We weren't able to assess picture quality, battery life, 4G connectivity, nor how booming the latest SonicMaster audio was, but nonetheless there's a lot on offer here for the predicted £800 price tag.

Looks pretty cool to us - we look forward to having a more extended play with this two-for-one device pair.