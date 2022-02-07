(Pocket-lint) - The Apple iPhone SE was announced on 15 April 2020. It's essentially the iPhone 8 in terms of design, with the same the aluminium and glass build. And by all accounts, it's been extremely popular since it's an ideal replacement for those wanting a new Home Button iPhone to replace an ageing model.

Since its launch almost two years ago though, rumours have continued to surface about an iPhone SE Plus. Some suggest this will be a larger model of the iPhone SE (2020) with a bigger display, while others suggest the Plus refers to an upgrade in specs and the addition of 5G capabilities.

We've rounded up all the speculation surrounding the next Apple iPhone SE. Here's everything we know so far.

8 March 2022

Larger iPhone SE in 2024?

The next iPhone SE has been rumoured for some time now, pretty much since the second generation appeared. It was first claimed a "Plus" model would appear sometime towards the end of 2020, which then moved to 2021. Of course, neither happened.

More recently, the timeline has shifted to the first half of 2022, with multiple rumours and sources suggesting the next iPhone SE - whether it is called iPhone SE (2022), iPhone SE Plus or just third generation iPhone SE - will appear in March or April 2022. The most recent report claims the 8 March is the day to pencil in the diary.

Apple does typically hold a Spring Event in March, whilst it will also be two years since the second generation iPhone SE appeared so it's a reasonable suggestion that the next iPhone SE could arrive then. There's also claims that a larger iPhone SE could arrive in 2024.

Touch ID

Same size

Based on the rumours, the next iPhone SE will offer a similar design to the current iPhone SE (2020). It looks like the Touch ID button will remain below the screen and that screen will remain the same size as the previous model.

The second generation iPhone SE has a similar design to the iPhone 8 - as we mentioned - with rounded edges and a glass rear. It wouldn't be too surprising to see the next iPhone SE square off the edges to tie in with the rest of Apple's portfolio, including the iPhone 13 series, but for now, no renders or images have leaked.

4.7-inches

LCD panel

The current Apple iPhone SE (2020) has a 4.7-inch display with a 1334 x 750 pixel resolution. Any larger version of the SE would slot in between this iPhone and the 6.1-inch iPhone 13, but it's said that model won't appear until 2024.

Instead, the next iPhone SE is claimed to be coming with the same 4.7-inch display as the iPhone SE (2020), along with Touch ID at the bottom, differentiating it from the iPhone 13 mini.

The next iPhone SE will no doubt have True Tone so the display will adapt to ambient conditions to give you the best visuals, plus support for Dolby Vision as well as HDR10. It is unlikely to offer the 120Hz refresh rate found on the iPhone 13 Pro models.

Same as iPhone 13?

Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Smart HDR

Up to 4K 60fps video capture

For now, there are no rumours detailing what camera capabilities the next iPhone SE will offer. There's a single camera on the iPhone SE 2020. It uses the same sensor as the iPhone 8 but with the smarts of the iPhone 11.

It's possible that a next-gen iPhone SE could have a dual camera like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, especially if it has the same chipset, but for now, it's guesswork.

What we would expect are features like Smart HDR, 4K video capture and Night Mode.

Apple A15 Bionic

64/128/256GB storage

Wireless charging

5G

The Apple iPhone SE (2020) runs on the Apple A13 Bionic platform, which is the same chip that powers the iPhone 11. The next iPhone SE is rumoured to sport the A15 chip under its hood though, putting it on par with the iPhone 13 in terms of power. It's said it will offer 5G too, which should make it the cheapest 5G iPhone.

It is expected that storage options will continue as 64/128/256GB - the same as the current model - though no rumours have detailed these as yet. It might be that Apple drops the 64GB model in favour of a 128GB starting option as it did with the iPhone 13, but it's unclear for now.

Like the iPhone SE, the next-gen iPhone SE will no doubt support wireless charging, fast charging, Wi-Fi 6 and support for dual SIM using eSIM.

Here are all the rumours surrounding the next iPhone SE Plus so far.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed Apple is hoping to hold an event on 8 March.

A budget iPhone and two iPads are claimed to have appeared on import data for testing in India.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the iPhone SE is expected to be announced in March or April with 5G, a faster processor and a similar design to its predecessor.

According to Ross Young, the next iPhone SE is rumoured to be called the SE+ 5G and come with a 4.7-inch LCD display. Larger display model coming in 2023 or 2024.

Market research firm TrendForce claimsed the third-generation of the iPhone SE will be announced in the first quarter of 2022, likely March.

Display analyst Ross Young suggests next iPhone SE will be called Plus but have same 4.7-inch display and 5G. Larger iPhone SE with bigger screen rumoured to be pushed back to 2024.

We now hear the next LCD iPhone will be introduced in 2022 and called the SE Plus with the same 4.7" LCD as the 8 along with 5G. We hear the iPhone SE3 with a 5.7" - 6.1" LCD is now pushed to 2024. https://t.co/9gxiAAk8Yi — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 25, 2021

Japanese site Macotakara, as well as Nikkei Asia, claim the iPhone SE (3rd generation) will continue to offer a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with the Touch ID fingerprint sensor and it will have 5G capabilities. It's said to go into production in December 2021, and released Spring 2022.

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the next iPhone SE will launch in 1H22 and offer 5G.

Unnamed sources speaking to Nikkei suggest Apple is planning to launch a new version of the iPhone SE in the first half of 2022. It said the iPhone SE would offer 5G, the A15 chip and retain the 4.7-inch display.

Digitimes claims the next iPhone SE would arrive in the first half of 2022, offer 5G capabilities and come with the same 4.7-inch display as the second generation model. A larger SE model might appear in 2023 it is claimed.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), the next iPhone SE will arrive in the first half of 2022 with 5G and a similar design and display to the iPhone SE (2020) model.

Apple showed off its next big update to iOS. Called iOS 14, it'll have numerous enhancements including a redesigned home screen with live widgets and an App Library. There are also cycling directions in Maps, a new Translate app and digital car keys. Plus App Clips will enable you to use apps quickly without a large download.

Because of the global situation, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF Securities suggests that the larger iPhone SE Plus will debut in 2021 instead of later in 2020.

It appears Apple may be planning to launch a 'Plus'-size model of the iPhone SE. Basically, this would replace the now-discontinued iPhone 8 Plus - there's now no large screen 'cheaper' iPhone aside from the XR.

Just to put a cat in amongst the pigeons, this rumour goes directly against the current thinking and suggests we won't see a Touch ID sensor on an iPhone SE Plus, but a longer screen and Face ID instead. We're not sure about this one.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF Securities says that Apple will launch the iPhone SE2 Plus in the first half of 2021 and predicts the display size will be 5.5 or 6.1-inch. However, he suggests the Touch ID will be part of the power button on the side which doesn't fit with what we now know about the iPhone SE (2020).

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.