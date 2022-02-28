(Pocket-lint) - At first glance the second-generation iPhone SE looks like the iPhone 8 from back in 2017. It comes in the same form factor, features the same display, has a Touch ID Home button, even the same camera sensor.

Under closer inspection the 2020 SE is not quite the iPhone 8 reborn. Oh no, it might have the same looks, but it comes with many of the iPhone 11 specs. And, importantly, a price tag that's almost from the past - for this is not a hyper-expensive Apple phone.

So can a phone that is a mish-mash of technology dating as far back as 2015 still be a hit in today's world? We think the small iPhone SE will continue to hold heaps of appeal for many. Here's why.

Available in three colours: Black, White, Product Red

4.7-inch Retina HD display, 1334 x 750 resolution

Dimensions: 138 x 67 x 7.3mm / Weight: 148g

Touch ID Home Button

7MP FaceTime camera

IP67 water-resistant

Lightning connector

This 2020 iPhone SE replaces the iPhone 8 completely, which is why you'll hear some call it the 'iPhone 9'. While phones have continued to grow in size over the years, there's always been room for 'the small one' in Apple's stable, which is where the SE slots in, even if it now sits alongside the iPhone 13 mini too.

It features a 4.7-inch display (with True Tone and Haptic Touch), meaning it's nowhere nearly as massive as, say, the iPhone 13 Pro Max's 6.5-inch screen.

When we first reviewed the iPhone SE (2020), Apple had sold around 500 million smartphones with 4.7-inch displays, so it's fair to say that the form factor worked - and not for a niche market. It's a perfect size for those who don't want anything too big - a criticism we had of the iPhone XR back in 2019, for example; even the iPhone 8 Plus felt too wide in our hands when that first launched.

The SE features a Touch ID-enabled Home button located at the bottom of the screen, but no Face ID - which would require the company's TrueDepth technology - something the iPhone 13 mini offers. That means the front-facing 7-megapixel FaceTime camera is fine for calls and selfies, but doesn't support facial login, Animoji or animated Memoji.

While Apple has moved towards USB-C for charging in some of its more recent devices, the 2020 iPhone SE sticks with the Lightning port connector, just like the iPhone 8. That's how similar these devices are - even iPhone 8 cases fit the 2020 SE, although Apple and others will of course be happy to sell you an iPhone SE one if you want.

The second-gen SE retains its waterproofing status, too, meaning you can drop it down the loo or in the hotel pool by accident and it won't mean the death of it.

64GB, 128GB, 256GB storage options

A13 Bionic processor

Wi-Fi 6, 4G LTE

No Face ID

No U1 chip

So the iPhone SE (2020) certainly looks like a device from 2017, but its internal tech is very much 2020. There's the same A13 Bionic processor as found in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models. That's unexpected for a 'budget' model, but most welcome, as it means this phone zips along when performing a range of tasks, from gaming, to photo editing, to casual WhatsApp and emails.

The experience is very much on par with the iPhone 11 Pro and while it is a couple of years old now and there are faster devices available, it's still a great performer. We had no problems running the latest and greatest games, including those available on Apple Arcade. We played everything from Agent Intercept to Sayonara Wild Dreams during our time with it. Load times are fast, there's no in-game lag, and compared to the iPhone 8, it's incredibly quick.

Connectivity comes in the guise of Wi-Fi 6, 4G (via dual SIM with eSIM support), all pointing towards speedy connectivity.

All in all the SE delivered a flagship phone experience whe it launched, but isn't flagship priced. While various Android phone makers have offered this kind of solution for years, that's not something Apple has offered in the past.

However, the SE doesn't have everything of its iPhone 11 peers. There's no Face ID, no multiple cameras, no U1 chip, no Lidar sensor as found on the iPad Pro. Which, at this price, is exactly what we'd expect. It sensibly ranges the SE, so if any one of those features is a must-have then you've got the option to pay more for the device most suited to your needs.

Same battery as iPhone 8

Supports Qi open standard wireless charging

Fast-charge 18W supported (charger sold separately)

Battery life is always brings that big question: "Will it get me through a full day?". Apple said the SE (2020) "lasts about the same as iPhone 8".

In the real-world that means it should give an average user a full day's charge. In our tests it wasn't as long-lasting as the larger iPhone 11 range, as the battery capacity in the SE is less, but it's good enough.

It all depends on how you use your phone though. Just as we said of the iPhone 8: "if you're a social media heavy user then expect to need a top-up around 7pm".

The fact that you can charge wirelessly, or via the fast-charge feature - remember you'll have to buy a new power adapter for either to work, as the 18W one isn't included in the box - means you'll be able to quickly top-up on the go anyway.

Single rear camera: 12-megapixel wide-angle, f/1.8 aperture

4K video to 60fps, slow-mo to 240fps (at 1080p)

Portrait Mode lighting effects supported

No Night Mode

Unlike the iPhone 13 models, the iPhone SE only features the one camera on the rear. That means no optical zoom (it's digital only), no ultra-wide, no extra bells and whistles.

It's actually the same sensor as found in the original iPhone 8, but with a number of software improvements to bring it up to 2020 performance levels. And before you ask, it's not the iPhone XR camera either.

Using the A13 Bionic processor the iPhone SE can offer the full array of Portrait Mode lighting effects, Smart HDR, and Quick Take Video (allowing you to press-and-hold to start a video recording).

You can't use Portrait mode on anything other than people. It simply won't work. But that shouldn't matter for most people - unless you really like taking pictures of your dog or cat. Portrait mode also still run into problems from time to time, especially with wispy hair and thin glasses frames, which can blur out, but on the whole it's very good.

What's disappointing, but perhaps expected, is the iPhone SE doesn't offer the Night Mode feature for taking pictures in low-light conditions, and you don't get Deep Fusion - Apple's clever AI that enhances pictures even further, as it does on the iPhone 11 range and more recent iPhone 13 range. We really miss Night Mode, especially as low-light pictures are still blurry at times.

Find some daylight and it's a different story - with the photos we've taken offering bright crisp colours with clean results. The picture quality shows off Apple's usual picture processing standard.

Verdict The iPhone SE (2020) is all about big power at a smaller price. It's quite remarkable what this little iPhone delivers. Sure, it's built around older hardware, so there's not everything that the iPhone 13 models offer - but that's inevitable. If you want Night Mode, Face ID, a bigger battery, or more cameras, then the options are elsewhere in the range - but you'll have to pay more. For an affordable iPhone, the 2020 SE delivers the kind of power that will keep you content, without the need to upgrade in the immediate future. That's going to be appealing to all those iPhone 6, 6S, 7, and iPhone 8 users who want to upgrade, but don't want a physically larger or pricier phone. Overall the 2020 iPhone SE is, in every respect, on the money. Keep in mind though that a 5G iPhone SE is rumoured so you may want to hold off for now. This review was originally published on 22 April 2020 - it was updated to correct an error that it does not feature stereo speakers

Writing by Stuart Miles. Editing by Britta O'Boyle.