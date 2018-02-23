Apple iPhone X review: The future of Apple smartphones

Ten years after the launch of the first iPhone, Apple has launched what it says is the phone that kickstarts the next decade for the iPhone. It's the biggest shift in iPhone design since Steve Jobs launched that first device, introducing a new range of technologies to Apple's smartphone as well as shifting the user interface in a whole new direction.

In many ways it's a celebration of 10 years of the iPhone - hence the iPhone 10 name - but in other ways it is an ambitious step forward. Apple isn't just ditching a connector this time around, it's ditching one of the iPhone's most iconic interactions: the home button.

With the Apple iPhone X now available to buy, is this the most important iPhone since 2007? Do those new technologies really add anything and, perhaps for many, it is really worth the money?

143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm, 174g

Stainless steel and toughened glass design

IP67 water protection

Edge-to-edge Super Retina Display

The big thing about the iPhone X is that it's a completely new design. Featuring a glass front and back like the new iPhone 8 models, the new iPhone X comes in two colours - Space Grey and Silver - and feature a polished stainless steel frame around the edge that shimmers and catches the light in the same way the stainless steel version of the Apple Watch does.

It's a notably different feel to aluminium phones and that, combined with the weight that comes with it, gives the iPhone X the premium feel it needs.

Sporting a 5.8-inch screen, the display real-estate is larger than the iPhone 8 Plus, but the chassis is considerably smaller, thanks to the shift in the display aspect. Those who've always felt the Plus was too big will be very happy with the new design changes, because those bezels top and bottom have been banished, resulting in a phone that is much better proportioned than the iPhone Plus sizes ever were and something that will easily fit into most pockets.

That edge-to-edge display is stunning with the top "notch" that's packed full of sensors the only thing interrupting the design. Apple has, perhaps more than any other manufacturer aimed to give you as much display as possible in the frame. Many of these phones - the Google Pixel 2 XL or HTC U11+ for example - still have bezel top and bottom. Even Samsung, who takes things in a different direction with curves at the edges of its Infinity Display, still has space top and bottom of the display, while Apple has a great uniformity to the remaining bezels - apart from the notch, of course.

It's a refreshing new look for the iPhone, one that's likely to appeal to those who felt the old, unchanging, design was getting a little stale. This is Apple very much moving with the times, as more and more smartphones offer this new bezel-free approach, but also setting a new standard at the same time.

That's resulted in a move that might scare some: Apple has ditched the home button and Touch ID. Yes, the beloved home button, something that has been present on the iPhone for the last 10 years, is gone. You now go home with a swipe up from the bottom, with new ways to access Siri and multitasking. It's a change to adapt to and one that, for the first few days, will catch you out, as you jab at where the home button used to be before wondering how you ever coped using an iPhone not like this before.

The new gestures and button controls are incredibly easy to get to grips. Apple Pay has been moved to a double tap of the now-longer button on the side, which also doubles as a long hold to activate Siri too. Again, very Apple Watch like.

No home button naturally this means no Touch ID. The iPhone X uses facial recognition instead, something Apple dubs Face ID. It means it is super fast to unlock your iPhone and saves you the problem of opening your phone while wearing gloves or with sweaty hands as with the Touch ID sensor. It can make unlocking your phone a much more deliberate gesture than before, however it's considerably more accurate and makes the security aspect of your phone almost invisible to you.

Ditching the home button also has another side-affect, losing some of the iPhone's iconic visual design that has been with us for so long. The new design instantly dates previous iPhones like the iPhone 8 models that were launched alongside the iPhone X. With this new design leading the way, there's a sense that the much-loved iPhone design of old will soon be retired.

5.8-inch OLED Super Retina display

2436 x 1125 pixels, 458ppi

True Tone, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support

625 nits brightness

One of the key focuses of the X is naturally is the new display which dominates the design. Apple is appropriately calling this the Super Retina display. The new display measures 5.8-inches on the diagonal and offers a 2436 x 1125 pixel resolution for a 458ppi pixel density.

The eagle-eyed will have spotted that the resolution doesn't sound familiar. One of the big changes here is that switch in aspect that we talked about in the design. This is an important move, enabling more display space without the phone growing in size. Apple isn't officially talking about what this display aspect is, but it's something like 19:9. For reference, LG is using 18:9 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 18.5:9 so these are all pretty much in the same ballpark in terms of the shape of display you end up with.

For the iPhone, this is also a significant increase in resolution. The 458ppi leaps ahead of the 401ppi that you'll find on the iPhone 8 Plus. What does this mean in the real world? It means more detail is crammed into the screen to make things sharper and look better. That's not only for viewing photos, but it enables crisper text and graphics, smoother curves and generally, more scope for the iPhone X to show off the other major change in technology: the OLED panel. It's not the highest resolution on a smartphone, but it is one of the highest quality displays you'll find.

1/33 Pocket-lint

Like other smartphones, you'll be able to tap the screen to wake, and that works really well and one of many features we use on a daily basis.

As for that so-called notch, you won't really noticed it. Although people are talking about it as some sort of design aberration, it's just a thing on a phone and it becomes part of the experience.

In daily use, when flanked by black in apps, it disappears almost entirely. That's thanks to OLED's ability to shut off the light completely from those areas of the display. When watching a full-screen movie, yes, there's the notch at one side, but in the grander scheme of things, notchgate is a storm in a tea cup. Once you're using the phone, it really doesn't matter.

OLED has been used in smartphones for some years, but Apple's only dalliance with the technology has been on the Apple Watch previously. Its implementation in the iPhone X is similar to the Watch too, with inky-deep blacks and precise punchy colours only on a much larger scale. It is bright, crisp, and very impressive, even in bright sunlight. Compared to other flagship devices, we have to say it's one of the best displays we've seen, leaning towards the natural end of the spectrum when compared to something like the Samsung Galaxy S8, which boosts colour vibrancy a little more.

The display also features Apple's True Tone tech found in the iPad Pro range, changing to suit the environment. The idea is that the colour balance in the display shifts with the ambient light. True Tone works really well, however purists might prefer to turn it off, because it can mean your display is shifting from cool to warm tones as you're using it. If you've not seen the technology before it does take a little getting used to, especially when you can see it changing and shifting in real-time as you move the phone around.

Apple's display is HDR ready too. HDR is the latest thing in TV tech and the move to bring it to the iPhone will likely help adoption and availability of HDR content on a wider scale. The iPhone X supports HDR10 (the generic HDR format), as well as Dolby Vision, which is rather more rare. HDR and Dolby Vision content is readily available and supported by Netflix so you can watch that on day one; iTunes has also moved to support HDR in a big way through Apple TV and you'll be able to watch that content in HDR on your iPhone X too.

Rather than bore you with all the details about HDR here, you can read up on what Dolby Vision is, or dive straight into learning all about mobile HDR right here.

Biometric unlocking using your face

Secure and hardware-based

Won't be fooled by photos or masks

Will work with apps as Touch ID did

Face ID is the new way to unlock the iPhone X and Apple has put a lot of emphasis on getting it right. Powered by the A11 Bionic chip, all processing is done on the device rather than via a server meaning you'll be able to unlock the phone regardless of your connection to the outside world - and without sharing your face data anywhere else.

Setting it up takes about 30 seconds and once enabled, you will have to actively look at the sensor array at the top of the device (in the notch) to unlock your phone and you'll still need a PIN as backup. In the real world it's worked 9.5 times out of 10 for us. It's not perfect, but it's very good. To boost the chances of it working even more frequently, you can turn off the setting that makes sure the iPhone only unlocks if you are actively looking at the display.

The technology behind it scans and maps your face with 30,000 dots checking for depth so you can't spoof it with a picture and it must be able to see your eyes, nose, and mouth. That's fine with a wig, hat, most sunglasses, or a scarf for example, but covering up your mouth with the scarf will cause it not to work. This is a different to the face recognition or iris scanning you'll find elsewhere.

The facial recognition is blisteringly fast, fast enough that you don't really have to wait for anything to happen although we suspect many will feel they have to wait for the padlock icon to change (you don't). The Face ID tech works in all the environments we tried: outside in the sun, in a pitch black room, on the train, in a bar. It just works.

Unlike Touch ID that would automatically take you to the home screen, Face ID still requires you to swipe up to go beyond the lock screen. It's something you can't change, but does mean that you have a chance to look at your notifications first. For us, we've quickly found that you simply pick up the phone and swipe up. By the time you've done that gesture the phone has unlocked and you're off doing what you meant to be doing.

Where we've found Face ID doesn't work though is when the iPhone X is out of line of sight like on your desk next to your laptop or keyboard. You can no longer tap in commands at arms length without picking up the phone or typing your passcode. The way round that? Use "Hey Siri" and get Siri to do it for you instead.

Touch ID apps will automatically work with Face ID, we regularly use it with Natwest and Barclays banking apps, and that includes Apple Pay and third-party apps from the start, while Safari's auto password fill feature also doesn't autofill now unless you look at the screen. Clever.

Two rear 12-megapixel cameras, wide and telephoto

Optical image stabilisation on both

Wide f/1.8, telephoto f/2.4 apertures

Portrait Lighting

The iPhone X plus has two new 12-megapixel cameras on the rear using a similar configuration to the iPhone 8 Plus and the previous 7 Plus, so that's a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens. The big difference on the iPhone X is that both these cameras offer optical image stabilisation, whereas on the Plus phones, only the wide-angle lens is stabilised. The only other phone that stabilises both cameras is the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, so this is a pretty unique feature. Zoom photos feel the effect of shake more because of the longer focal length: having OIS will mean sharper close-ups when using that zoom lens.

The aperture on these cameras comes out at f/1.8 and f/2.4 - again beating that of the iPhone 8 Plus - meaning more light can make it into the camera, which should result in better quality images in low light conditions.

The camera's performance is top notch, with a fantastic level of detail in images. Low light is good too, with the optical image stabilisation helping on both cameras, but you do have to still make sure you have a steady hand and set the shot up. If you rush, it still looks awful. The two rear cameras deliver fantastic images in a variety of situations, while the front facing camera performs well too. It's still a 7-megapixel sensor, but the technology around it has been upgraded allowing you to take Portrait selfies using the same AI depth effect techniques used on the rear facing cameras.

1/18 Pocket-lint

Apple has also introduced a feature in beta called Portrait Lighting. This aims to recreate the effect that you'd get from a professional lighting rig in a studio, allowing you to take some really interesting portraits, fuss free. It works on both the front and rear cameras, using data from both lenses to create a depth map and ensure that the (virtual) lighting falls as it should. In action, the results from Portrait Lighting are mixed, and it is still very much a feature in beta.



Of the different modes, our favourite has to be Studio Light (the 2nd image above). It adds a lovely brightness to the picture without adjusting the overall exposure and contrast, and the results really lift the picture - especially faces, even on a bright and sunny day. Some of the pictures we've taken are almost DSLR-like in quality. It's that good.

The ones we don't like are Stage Light and Stage Light Mono (far right above). The results from shooting on the iPhone X using Portrait Lighting are either laughable or stunning, it's that divided. Thankfully Portrait Lighting is a non-aggressive filter you can apply to any picture you've taken in Portrait Mode so if you don't like the effect you can change it or turn it off altogether.

Can be used by anyone

Brings certain emojis to life

Saved as .mov file that can be shared with anyone

One feature not in beta is animoji. Yes, animated emoji. The iPhone X can use the front camera skills for something other than Face ID and selfies - it can be applied to certain emojis to bring them to life. Think Snapchat filters to the extreme, with the ability to record yourself talking with animal faces - or the poo emoji - and send that to your friends.

Ha ha ha #iphonex #apple @pocketlintcom A post shared by Stuart Miles (@stuartjmiles) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:04am PDT

The end result, which can be used by anyone looking at the front facing camera is saved as a .mov file and can then be shared. It's amazing. It's the future. Yes, you will use it to justify spending that much money on a new iPhone. Maybe.

In practice and we used it for the first month, but 6 months with the phone our use of the tech has wained considerably. Apple could do more to make it more prominent in its messaging app. Still it's a great thing to show off, and still brings a smile to our face when we do remember to use it.

Apple A11 Bionic chip, M11 motion coprocessor

Qi wireless charging

Stereo speakers

Fast cable charging supported

The iPhone X shares the same internal specs as the new iPhone 8 models with the introduction of the new A11 Bionic processor, which features six cores, two high power cores and four efficiency cores. There is more power and greater efficiency, along with a huge boost to graphics.

There is the promise of 2 hours increase on the battery performance of the iPhone 7, which is a roundabout way of saying it will last a little longer than the other models. In our aggressive testing it is on par with the iPhone 8 Plus. As we always say, how long the battery lasts depends on what you do with it. We've easily been able to achieve a full days of testing with the camera and all our daily apps, and still have power to get us home in the early morning. That's all-day battery life to us.

To help you get topped-up throughout the day, Apple has introduced two new techs: quick charging and wireless charging. The shift to a glass back means that you can now wirelessly charge the iPhone X. Apple is using the Qi wireless charging standard, meaning that it will work with a wide range of devices that are already available, from charging mats to in-car charging pads, to Ikea furniture and Starbucks.

Apple is expanding on this option too, with plans to release a charging mat of its own called AirPower, which will also charge the Apple Watch 3 and the AirPods - if you opt for the new AirPods wireless charging case. We've tested iPhone X with both the new Mophie wireless charging pad and the competing offering from Belkin, although there are others. Wireless charging isn't the fastest, but it works, and is perfect for on your office desk or on your nightstand.

Quick cable charging comes with a caveat: you have to use the right charger to get it to work and that's not something that comes with the phone. You also have to use a Lightning-USB Type-C cable, using an old cable doesn't work. You can use the MacBook charger for this, however we've also tested it by connecting to quick chargers that shipped with Android phones and found it worked with no problem. In reality, quick charging is a lot more useful than wireless charging.

Other improvements we've noted are improved speakers that are louder than the iPhone 8 models and give you a greater sense of width to the sound stage, meaning ad hoc video watching or gaming just sounds better.

The Apple iPhone X comes with with iOS 11.2 and is soon to be updated to iOS 11.3 as you'll find on the iPhone 8 and a wide-range of previous iPhones too. Specific to the iPhone X are a couple of changes that come about as a result of not having that home button: you now swipe up from the bottom to go home, a longer swipe will allow you to access the apps that are open, and then there is a circular thumb motion or left and right swipe at the bottom of the screen to change apps. There are also new controls for accessing Siri, Apple Pay, and taking those all-important screenshots.

There are other features of iOS that are now specific to iPhone X because of that lack of a home button or the new screen. Interestingly, the iPhone X doesn't feature the iOS landscape mode found on the iPhone Plus models or the ability to zoom in on the display - not great if you've opted for that mode previous to stave off wearing reading glasses, and you can't display the battery percentage anymore - you have to swipe down in Control Centre to see it.

Control Centre is accessed by swiping down from the top of the display, with a split to separate Control Centre from Notifications. This is still very much an iPhone though and much of the interface is familiar enough to dive straight in, even if it will probably take a few days to adopt that new home action.

1/6 Pocket-lint



We really like the new Do Not Disturb while driving feature that automatically texts people to say you are driving, and the ability to access all our stored passwords either via Settings, or in-app. It makes setting up your new iPhone X much, much, easier. Some features which seemed only interesting to begin with have now become a core part of how we use our iPhones and iPad.

As for apps fitting that new resolution screen, they are quickly adapting to the new design. Many apps from the usual big app makers have gone full screen, but niche apps won't have. If they haven't, you get a letterbox looking rather like they did on the old iPhones.