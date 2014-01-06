Alcatel One Touch POP C9 pictures and hands-on

Alcatel has taken the wraps off its new POP C9 phablet smartphone here at CES 2014, and we've grabbed a play with the new phone at a behind closed doors briefing ahead of the official announcement.

The Alcatel One Touch POP C9 fits into the phablet category because of its large 5.5-inch IPS qHD display. Despite it being qHD, as you can see, it's a clear screen that does the job of displaying everything on a large scale rather well. Designed for people who want a phone, but aren't really fussed about all the latest specs, this sits at the top of the company's Pop line-up but, for those who know Alcatel, below its Idol and Hero ranges.

The model we had a fondle of was an eye-catching electric blue but Alcatel says it will also be available in the wide variety of colours POP is all about including bluish black, cherry red, full white, hot pink or fresh turquoise.

It's powered by a quad-core 1.3GHz processor and packs and 8-megapixel camera with flash in the rear with a 2-megapixel snapper in the front. It's juiced by a hefty 2500mAh battery that should be able to handle the job of keeping that large screen alive.

In the flesh and the specs speak for themselves. This is a good, simple to use phone with half-decent specs, but nothing that will blow you away. As the company itself notes this is for people who want a big phone that's bright and colourful at a price rather than on a budget. Think someone who values a nice pair of shoes or a jacket as much as a shiny new phone and you get the idea.

That said, it's not borked or broken. In a quick play around the very Apple-looking Alcatel Android interface the phone works well, loading up apps when requested and spinning through the menus with ease. The company has opted to go the Apple 5C route with bright casings and a bright OS and it works - even if in the back of our mind we can't help feel that it helps Apple elevate the 5C into something slightly more than it is.

As pictured there will be a dual SIM version, although whether that will be coming to the UK is still to be confirmed. Alcatel has told us that it will be dependent on territory rather than a standard global feature.

Basic, but surprisingly nowhere near as bad as we were expecting. The Alcatel Pop C9 is due in the UK in the coming weeks. No networks have been confirmed yet.