Acer Bluetooth headset
Price when reviewed:
£55
Quick verdict
a basic unit that doesn’t offer the thrills and excitement like some headsets from rival manufacturersRead full verdict
For
- 4 hours of continuous talking and 100 hours’ standby
Against
- No excitement or flair in the design
When you’re banned from using your mobile phone while driving in the UK, it’s unsurprising to see more and more manufacturers entering the Bluetooth headset market.
Acer is the latest in a long line of players. The unit has unremarkable design with little attention paid to its overall look and feel. That said, it is very light and does sit comfortably on your right ear. The earpiece is supple but still rigid enough not to fall off and you could easily use this for an hour or two without really noticing. It’s not as small as some units such as the Motorola headset but by no means huge. There’s a volume control on the earpiece and the boom mic folds back over the earpiece not only for protection, but to compact the unit further.
Sound quality was good, although the people we phoned when testing the unit complained of an echoed response on occasion. However where the phone does shine is the ease of set up - holding the one button down for five seconds activated the pairing mode and once paired you won’t have to worry about it again.
£55
Verdict
Overall this is a basic unit that doesn't offer the thrills and excitement like some headsets from rival manufacturers. However while boring design might not appeal to some, this product actually works. The Acer Bluetooth headset's clear to listen to, it offers 4 hours of continuous talking and 100 hours' standby, it's easy to operate, the range of 10 metres actually stands true, and it's relatively unexpensive for what it offers. All of that's more than can be said for the Bodyglove unit which although looks very appealing ended up offering the sound quality of a being trapped in a glass jar. It's a good start from Acer, just nothing special. Now the basic design is sound, we hope to see some adventures taken with the looks on future models.
