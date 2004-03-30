  Acer Bluetooth headset

When you’re banned from using your mobile phone while driving in the UK, it’s unsurprising to see more and more manufacturers entering the Bluetooth headset market.

Acer is the latest in a long line of players. The unit has unremarkable design with little attention paid to its overall look and feel. That said, it is very light and does sit comfortably on your right ear. The earpiece is supple but still rigid enough not to fall off and you could easily use this for an hour or two without really noticing. It’s not as small as some units such as the Motorola headset but by no means huge. There’s a volume control on the earpiece and the boom mic folds back over the earpiece not only for protection, but to compact the unit further.

Sound quality was good, although the people we phoned when testing the unit complained of an echoed response on occasion. However where the phone does shine is the ease of set up - holding the one button down for five seconds activated the pairing mode and once paired you won’t have to worry about it again.