Acer Liquid S2 pictures and hands on

Our first date with Acer's brand new Liquid S2 has left us impressed. The screen is sharp and the colours bright, like the company's Iconia A3 tablet, but with the 6-inch Full HD IPS display delivering more of a punch.

It was comfortable to hold and sat well in the palm of our hands. We like the smooth plastic back, there is no creaking and the metal trim makes it look and feel like a solid build. It's a touch on the weighty side, but in this phablet fantastic world, that's not uncommon.

The Liquid S2 sports a 2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor which brings with it 4K video recording capabilities. The there's also Full HD 1080p 60fps and 4x slow motion video capture available from the 13-megapixel camera. While the prototypes on display didn't have the 4K capture available, we managed to hunt one down that did, so you know what to expect from the option screen at least. Of course, we don't have the footage to share with you just yet.

Gliding through the screens and clicking all the different apps, we found it moved quickly and easily with no sign of lag, just as you'd expect from a Snapdragon 800 device. There's 2GB of RAM in place too, so although it might not quite keep up with the new Samsung Galaxy Note 3, it won't be far behind. We're yet to see how the 3000mAh battery will cope with everyday life, it sounds just on the cusp of being on the low side of capacity for a device of this size.

You'll get a 13-megapixel autofocus camera which comes with an f/2.2 aperture on a 28mm lens, BSI sensor, unique LED ring flash and of course, that 4K video. We had a quick play and found some exciting features including an interesting exposure control which lets you to move a light around on the screen before you shoot for when you have dark areas in your images. There's also a front-facing 2-megapixel camera.

To store all those 4K videos you'll get 16GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD, something you'll need for UHD video. This is a 4G handset, and you'll find all the usual connectivity in place.

The Acer Liquid S2 launches on Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean, but as expected, Acer has made a few changes to the software experience. We didn't have the chance to explore this fully, but it's not too offensive at first glance. Of course, we'll examine it in granular detail when we get the S2 in for review.

Other features of note include Dolby Digital Plus stereo speakers. Can they compete with the HTC One's BoomSound? We'll also check that out in the future full review of the Acer Liquid S2.

The Acer Liquid S2 will come in black or red and will be available from the end of October. Prices have yet to be announced.