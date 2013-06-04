Acer Liquid S1 pictures and hands-on

Acer has thrown its hat into the phablet ring with the launch of the Liquid S1 at Computex on Monday. With a 5.7-inch 1280x 720 screen it joins the ranks of similar devices with a couple of extra touches and we caught up with the device to see whether it's worth any fuss.

The Liquid S1 runs Android 4.2 Jelly bean on a Mediatek quad core 1.5GHz processor and flits pleasingly smoothly from screen to screen. It has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 32 gigs through the use of a MicroSD card.

Acer says the battery can last all day, which of course we were unable to test, but heavy users can also relax as the battery is exchangeable. It has a dual-SIM card function which is fairly common on phones in Asia, but less so in Europe and the US.

In terms of the feel of the device it is comfortable to hold, although the 8-megapixel rear camera is perhaps a shade too low, as we found our fingers naturally rested right on the lens when holding it.

As you might expect, users can access their files remotely through AcerCloud docs and print off wirelessly. It’s also possible to project wirelessly too. Acer made much of the ability to float between apps and functions without having to exit and re-enter, which admittedly is pretty handy.

While the Liquid S1 looks smart enough with squared off corners it isn’t particularly innovative in terms of design or capacity but is quite pleasing to use, and looks like it will be considerably cheaper than the more established players in the market for similar specifications.